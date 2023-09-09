I got my start in plants because I stood beside Dick Welker in the church choir.
We were both tall, dark and handsome and sang bass, so we were always in the back center of the choir. One problem with us standing side by side was we were a tad rowdy. We were tossed out of the choir on several occasions.
When I graduated from high school, I had no job. Dick owned Welker’s Greenhouse on Harbor Road and asked me if I would like a job. I said “yes,” and here I am today.
Welker’s dealt mainly in foliage plants, with which I became familiar. On one occasion, Dick ordered a trailer load of bedding plants, with which I was not familiar. Then he hit me with the news, “I’m going to Florida. You have to sell all those bedding plants for us.”
I did not know a petunia from a marigold, but I was successful and sold all the plants. I gradually started learning the names of the annuals, but it took a while.
One plant that I liked was called sage. Later in life, I discovered the correct name was salvia. Much later in life, I found out that there are annual and perennial versions of salvia. I’ve noticed several plantings of the annual red salvia growing in landscapes this year, which must mean they are making a big comeback from days of old.
Salvias, not to be confused with saliva, are in the mint family. What is nice about the mint family is deer and rabbits don’t care for the aroma or flavor, so they leave them alone. I don’t know if that pertains to peppermint patties or not, but I enjoy them and get them in my Easter basket.
I’ve grown a lot of sample perennial salvias lately, but my preference is the annual ones. The perennials have a short blooming period, and may only bloom a couple of times a season, but the annual red varieties bloom all summer.
Both are favorites of pollinators, but the annual ones have larger blooms, which attract more pollinators and hummingbirds.
Annual salvias are very easy to grow. They enjoy at least six hours of full sun and are not heavy feeders. You may only have to fertilize them once at the start of the season.
Unlike my Uncle Raymond, they don’t drink a lot. Usually normal rainfall is sufficient. If there should be a drought, water once a week.
They can be grown from seed or purchased at your favorite garden center.
My favorite teacher, the late Dale Cameron, once bought a pack of salvias from me when I was at Weingartner’s. I remember informing him to get bushy plants, the center of the plant needs to be pinched. He said he would do that.
I didn’t bring up the fact that he made me read out loud in class a fake love letter that I got from another student, claiming to be the woman who is now New Castle police chief Bobby Salem’s mother.
Removing the spent flowers is important for looks and getting new blooms. Be sure to pinch to the bottom of the stem.
Salvias come in a variety of colors. Red, pink, white, blue, purple, coral, orange, green and yellow should give you enough choices to blend into your landscape.
Speaking of hummingbirds, Mildred and I are becoming close friends. What I mean by close is she comes face to face with me. The other day, the thought came to me, I wonder if she ever thinks about my nostrils. I hope she doesn’t try to check them out for some nectar. That might hurt.
Make your space a green space.
