I see a lot of you on Facebook are giving reports on how your plants are doing.
I thought I would give you the ups and downs of my plantings. Of course, I do everything perfectly, but some things are out of my control.
When it comes to plants, instead of buying elephant ears (colocasia) every year, I save the corms and grow them again the next year for free, except for the cost of the soil. There is a huge downfall to that. The plants don’t usually mature until mid-August, just in time for my patio to look its best by Labor Day.
I enjoy the tropical look, so I have many tropical-looking plants on my patio such as canna lilies. I have the same problem with them as I do with the elephant ears. I save the corms every year and replant them, but they don’t mature until August. I can’t entertain my friends until school starts back up again. Being cheap has its problems.
I have several tropical hibiscus growing in my yard. Again, they are not going to bloom until August. When I went out to check on them the other day, I was in shock. I usually don’t have a problem with Japanese beetles, but there were tons of them on my leaves. I’m embarrassed to say it, but a lot of them were loving it up. It looked like a beetle brothel.
They had to be killed, so I got out my Bio Advance Tree and Shrub Insect Killer. It is applied by mixing it in a watering can, and pouring it around the base of the plant or tree. It lasts for one year.
I checked the next day, and they were still going at it. I read the fine print on the label and it said it takes a week for it to work. That’s when I got out the Sevin dust and that ended the beetle love fest.
The biggest success story comes from my shrimp plant. At first I had my doubts. You are not supposed to let the temperatures get below 55 degrees for it. I think every night in June the temperature got below that, so we had to bring the plant inside. During all of this time, not one hummingbird appeared. If you remember, my wife was so sure that the plant was a dud, she offered me a dollar for every hummingbird that showed up.
Just in case, I also grew a cuphea plant called Hummingbird’s Lunch, which was kindly donated by my friend Andy Mast. No hummingbird visited it either.
Finally, in July, the nights warmed up, and we could leave the shrimp plant outside. We got our first hummingbird, not on the shrimp plant, but on the cuphea. That continued for a couple of weeks until finally it decided to try the shrimp plant. Now he visits the shrimp plant 75 percent of the time, and the cuphea the other 25 percent. I only see one hummingbird, and he comes about every half hour. I figure at that rate, I should be receiving a check for $1,488 from my wife in September. I’ve named the hummingbird Harold the Hummer, not to be confused with Harold my neighbor.
It is embarrassing to see my daughter’s and my neighbor Mike’s cherry tomato plants pretty full of tomatoes, but my Beefmaster tomato plant is just starting to set fruit. Of course the payoff will come when one of my tomatoes will equal 15 of theirs. Mine will also make a better tasting bacon and tomato sandwich, which again will happen around Labor Day.
Sitting out on the patio, watching the four groundhogs, four deer, five squirrels and two chipmunks eating Mike’s fallen apples is my daily entertainment. That sure beats sitting in the house watching the repeats of “Pretty Woman.”
Make your space a green space.
