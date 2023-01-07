The holidays are over and we can get down to business about growing plants again.
Many of you may have tried to overwinter your ferns this year, but failed. Those huge ferns will drop their leaves and make a mess. You finally get tired of running the sweeper every 15 minutes, so you eventually toss them out.
If you enjoy the look of ferns, but not so much the mess, there are smaller versions that you can try, such as the Davallia fejeensis. I bet you’ve never heard of it.
It is a small fern that hails from the great islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. You may recognize its more common name, rabbit’s foot fern.
To enjoy this fern to the fullest, it should be grown in a 6- to 10-inch hanging basket. The green foliage is attractive, but the rhizomes that form along the edges resemble a rabbit’s foot, thus its name.
The plant is an epiphyte, which means it grows on other plants such as a tree branch. It only uses the branch for support. It draws its moisture and nutrients from the air.
The fuzzy rhizomes are what really makes the plant unique when they creep along the top of the potting mix and trail down the sides. The kids will love it. They will think they have a pet rabbit in the house, without the mess. Plus, it is non-toxic to children and pets. The plant is also able to help purify the air. What more could you ask for?
If you want to propagate some new plants, cut off a rhizome, place it on soil and cover with plastic. This may be a little confusing, but they do not grow from seed. You can wait until the spores form under the leaves and plant them though.
The plants do not need direct sun, so a north window during the winter and an east window during the summer should work for you. Keep the rhizomes misted for best results. Feed the plant monthly with a half-strength fertilizer.
Never bury the rhizomes. When re-potting, just spread them on top of the potting mix.
House plants are great to have during the winter months to cheer you up. They don’t tell you jokes or anything, but the sight of green will relax you. Rabbit’s foot ferns are sensitive to tobacco smoke, scented candles and air pollution. If your partner smokes, you may have to evict them.
Rabbits are cute, unless they are eating your new beans. Then they loose their attractiveness and you want to shoot them.
The rabbit’s foot fern does get a few bugs, but the plant is sensitive to insecticides, so you can’t use them. You have to physically remove them from it.
Should you decide to place the plant outside in the shade during the summer, deer will not bother it. Deer do not like ferns.
Well, I don’t have much to do this January except wait for the the Christmas bills to come. I didn’t go all out this year, so I shouldn’t have to file for bankruptcy. The inflation rate on cake mix held pretty steady, so I should have some change left over after paying my bills.
I did just happen to notice that no one painted the kitchen yet. That may be next on my list.
Make your space a green space.
