I have been a big fan of plants from Proven Winners since the onset. There are a few times though that I don’t care for some of their hot picks. This could be one of those times.
This year’s annual of the year is Truffula Pink Gomphrena (gom-free-na). The plant just doesn’t move me. I prefer bright showy flowers, and this Gomphrena has small 1-inch pink ones, which remind me of some weeds that grew on our Boroline Street ball field when I was a kid. They usually had bees on them, which enjoyed stinging me when I would accidentally tramp on one while chasing a ball that Pete Kearns had hit over my head.
However, after doing a lot of research on this plant, I may be tempted to try one. It is a flowering plant that would grow nicely under my mailbox, and it is minimal care. My only problem is, I don’t own the property under the mailbox.
Truffula Pink is a strong, whimsical-looking plant that gets 22 to 28 inches tall and 30 inches wide. The main thing about it for my neighborhood is it is deer resistant. The deer in my area look at my house as the Golden Corral. They have eaten everything but my daffodils.
The plant does attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds, and it blooms all summer.
Should your neighbor’s dog run through it and break a branch, it will quickly grow back.
You don’t have to be too concerned about the soil or watering, it is pretty self sufficient. You won’t even have to deadhead it.
The flowers make ideal cut flowers and can be used as a filler in mixed containers, hanging baskets or window boxes.
Should you have an eyesore that you want to hide, plant a Truffula Pink in front of it.
For you Dr. Seuss fans, truffulas are mentioned in “The Lorax” and when Morton is frightened by the shadow of the Truffula tree. I am not familiar with that verse. I read Batman while growing up.
The flower is sort of like the poinsettia in that the pink that you see are bracts. The flowers are tiny yellow ones that are barely visible.
Another name for the plant is globe amaranth. There are many varieties, and they can easily be grown from seed. Since Truffula Pink is the annual of the year, they should be readily available this spring in garden centers. You just might want to try one.
Last week I wrote about zucchini and I got a couple of comments. Pat Benigas brought up the fact that I had forgotten to mention picking the blossoms and frying them in batter. Sax man Jim Lombardo commented that “flowers battered and fried are amazing.” They both agreed that I should “leave the gardening to us Paisanos.”
I will have to admit I have never eaten a zucchini flower. I was raised on southern cooking and was a late bloomer to Italian food. It wasn’t until I was in eighth grade that I ever heard of pizza. I was 21 when I tried my first salad at Mike Isabella’s. It was probably later than that when I even heard the word zucchini.
My wife is part Italian and she has been trying, with limited success, to get me to taste new dishes.
Thank you Pat and Jim for bringing this to my attention. I’m sure the flowers are fantastic, but at my age, I may stick to my southern fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy and blackberry cobbler.
Make your space a green space.
