I had a little dental work done this week at the office of Dr. James Snow.
While sitting in the dentist’s chair looking out the window, I couldn’t help but notice two very large hydrangeas growing in the landscape. Like most hydrangeas, by now, the flowers had all faded to a dull brown. I didn’t ask if he was going to prune off the dead flowers, because it is very hard to talk with a bunch of instruments in your mouth.
Because I am obsessed with pruning, my dead hydrangea flowers have all been removed. So which is best, leave them on the plant until spring, or remove the flowers now?
The answer is, it doesn’t really matter. It depends on what you want to look at during the winter. If you would rather see brown hydrangea flowers flopping around in the wind, leave them alone until spring. If you prefer a neater look of brown sticks sticking up, cut them off.
There are different types of hydrangeas and, unfortunately, pruning them is not the same on all varieties. The large hydrangeas with white flowers can be pruned to any height you like without fear of killing the plant. The normal cut is usually made about two or three nodes down the stem from the flower. But if your hydrangea has really gotten out of hand, you can go lower and shouldn’t have a problem.
Then there are the blue and pink blooming hydrangeas. These have to be treated differently than the white flowered ones. The flower buds have now formed on the stems. If you remove the stems in the fall, you have removed next year’s flowers.
The question that I get asked most is, why doesn’t my hydrangea flower? If you cut it back every year, that is the main reason.
I have had a blue flowering hydrangea growing at my house for more than 50 years. Some years it blooms, some years it doesn’t. Of course, I never cut the stems back, but they may freeze or get hit with a late frost, which does away with the flower buds and all you have left is dead sticks.
The newer hydrangeas, such as Endless Summer, will bloom on new wood, but they have the same problem. Their first set of blooms come on old wood, so if you prune them back, you have lost your first early blooms. They will bloom on the new growth, but this comes a little later in the season.
Another plant that you have a choice on when to prune is the hosta. You can either leave the dead foliage on the plant until spring, or remove it now. You just need to wait until the plant’s foliage dies back before you remove it. The hosta stores a lot of its food late in the season from the stems, so don’t remove them too early.
This poses a problem for me. Donner and Blitzen, and I think even Dasher, made a smorgasbord out of my hostas, long before the foliage died. I’m not sure if they will have enough strength to return next year – the hostas, not the deer.
The few hostas that the deer didn’t dine on have turned brown. My method of removing the dead foliage is to run over them with my mower. I consider it my way of making coleslaw for the deer.
Unfortunately, you can not put a hit out on an animal for doing what comes naturally, which is eating. If the animal is doing damage to your home, that’s another story.
Although Dr. Snow is a fantastic dentist, telling jokes is not his forte. I’m sitting there while he is messing around in my mouth, and he says, “I went to a zoo, but I was really disappointed. They only had one animal.” I would tell you the rest of the joke, but it really isn’t worth it.
Make your space a green space.
