Since it is still a little too chilly outside to garden, let’s chit chat about some tropical house plants. Of course, this brings up my much hated job of making dish gardens.
For a front plant in the dish garden, it is very common to use a philodendron. They are short and bushy and cover the bare areas of the taller plants behind them. The downside is, they aren’t colorful.
Thankfully, the growers in Florida searched the jungle floors of the tropical rain forest in South America and discovered the fittonia, or nerve plant. I didn’t care for the first introductions. The plant got its common name because the leaf is green with white veins going through it that resemble nerves. Nerves aren’t pretty. They may make a nice scary Halloween decoration, but I don’t want nerves looking at me while I’m drinking my coffee.
Growers started messing around with the plant and came out with newer colors like red vein or pink vein fittonias, which are more colorful and attractive.
In their natural habitat, they grow as a ground cover. Now, you can place this plant on your desk or end table and enjoy its colorful veins. Here’s all that you have to do to accomplish this feat.
The number one thing to do is buy a fittonia. If you can’t find them in stores, they are available online. Weingartner’s used to sell them in a 4-inch pot for $3.95, but they should be available for around $10 to $15 nowadays.
They grow to a height of 3 to 6 inches and spread 12 to 18 inches. You won’t need to add a new addition to your house to make room for one of these.
The plant does not need a lot of light, so don’t put it in a sunny window. It also doesn’t like drafts, so keep it away from air ducts.
Fittonias love humidity, although I don’t care much for it. It likes to be misted a couple times a day, or set on a pebble tray of water. Another trick to keeping them humid is to buy several, like 10 or more, and keep them together. They will make their own humidity.
They also enjoy living in terrariums, if you have an old fish bowl because Splish and Splash have gone to their final destination down to the sewer treatment plant.
Fittonias prefer a temperature between 65 and 80 degrees. They would probably do well at our house. We always have throws available in case it gets too chilly.
You do not need to fertilize your plant during winter, but the rest of the year it will enjoy some organic fertilizer every couple of months. Only use organic plant fertilizer where the numbers are under 10, like 8-8-8 or 5-10-5.
Fittonias are not fast growers, so re-potting them every two to three years is fine.
If you want to measure the humidity in your home, you can purchase a hygrometer, which will measure it for you. Fifty to sixty percent humidity is average for houseplants.
One thing that I failed to mention last year at this time is the Pantone color of the year. I was actually questioned on it, so I want to include it for all of you color of the year fans. The color of the year for 2023 is Viva Magenta. It is described as a shade of red that is brave and fearless, and that promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration.
All I know about it is it’s a color of ink that I have to buy for my printer.
Make your space a green space.
