Next week is the big week I’ve been waiting for. My sample perennials from Proven Winners should be arriving.
I will receive nine different perennials and I have no idea where I am going to plant them.
One plant being sent is the Dicentra Pink Diamonds. You may know it better by its common name – bleeding hearts.
If you are not familiar with bleeding hearts, they produce flowers in the spring that look like hearts and the hummingbirds love them.
Something new I learned about this particular plant is that it’s an Alpine variety. Unlike other varieties of bleeding hearts that take shade, this one takes full sun. I’m glad I read the fine print or I would have planted it in the shade like all the others.
Pink Diamonds have two-tone, pink flowers on fern-like, blue-green foliage.
Another thing that makes this variety different is it does not produce seeds. When a plant does not produce seeds, it has more energy to produce blooms and will flower all summer long. That way, the hummingbirds won’t gripe about the lack of flowers, which appeared in early spring on the old-fashioned bleeding hearts.
It does not grow well in heavy clay soils, so add compost if your soil is bad.
This is not a real tall perennial. It only gets 12 to 16 inches high, so don’t hide it in the back of your flower bed. Another nice thing about this plant is the deer don’t bother it.
I’m going all out this year to attract the hummingbirds. I got my shrimp plant, I will be receiving a bleeding hearts plant, and I will be purchasing a Cuphea Vermillionaire for my patio. If you wonder where all your hummingbirds are, they are probably partying at my house. I have spotted one so far, so they are in the area.
What is nice about having flowers to attract hummingbirds is there is no cleaning involved. If you are using the sugar and water mix, it has to be changed every four or five days. You do have to water your plants though.
Male hummingbirds are very territorial. He may claim a feeder as his own and chase others away. If you have this problem with your hummingbirds, a second or third feeder may be necessary.
Our last frost date is May 15, so it is getting closer to planting time.
An interesting incident happened the other day that I wanted to relate to you all. I ran into someone I remembered from high school, Nick DeRosa. Nick and I were never close friends and I don’t remember if we even spoke during high school.
When I saw him, of course being a friendly guy, I said, “Hi Nick.” Nick did not know me and asked my name. Now get this! When I told him my name, he brought up a memory from the early ‘60s, while we were eating with friends at Coney Island. This was 60 years ago, and we haven’t seen each other since. He said, “You drink chocolate milk with your hot dogs.” This is true, but I have no idea how someone could remember something so trivial for that long.
I’ve always been a milk drinker and was thrilled to death when I read the other day that milk is a better thirst quencher than water. Of course, I already knew that!
My memory is sort of like Nick’s. I remember everything from the ‘60s but can’t remember a thing that happened yesterday. I just hope I remember that the Pink Diamonds plant goes in the sun and not the shade or my hummingbirds are going to be very mad at me.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.