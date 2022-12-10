If one looks at the calendar, it is still fall. When fall rolls around, trees and plants drop their leaves, and we spend countless hours raking them up. To be honest, I mow mine, it’s much easier.
When you spend countless hours raking up the leaves in the house from your indoor plants, you’ve got problems.
One of the main causes of leaf drop in house plants is plant shock. Ficus, fiddle leaf figs, rubber plants and crotons are, like myself, sensitive to change. On cleaning days, I almost have to seek professional help, after my stuff gets moved and not put back in it’s exact location.
Should your houseplants drop leaves all of a sudden, try to figure out what change has happened. When you are decorating for Christmas, plants may get moved from where they have been very comfortable all year long to areas of lower light or drafts. Plants in the ficus family are sensitive to a change of location. I am impressed by the ficus trees in Dr. Jim Snow’s office. They have been there for years, and still look fantastic, but they never move from their location.
Make sure you don’t over water, or under water, your plants. This will also cause leaf drop. Over watering may show signs like leaves turning yellow or black. Under watering causes them to turn brown and look burnt before they fall. There is a tool that you always have with you, that you can use to check the moisture of the soil. It is called a finger. Stick it in the soil, and if it feels moist, don’t water yet. If you break your finger sticking it in because the soil is too hard, it’s time to water.
When your leaves start changing to odd colors, that could be a sign of nutrient deficiencies. Alaska Fish Fertilizer 5-1-1 will give you a gentle dose of fertilizer. If you have a magnesium deficiency, add some Epsom salt.
You might want to check the plant for bugs, especially if the leaves are turning pale and getting sticky. Look for dots under the leaves or white cotton-looking nests. Holes in the leaves are also a good sign that your plant has visitors. If you have signs of insect damage, spray the plant with an insecticide. Safer has many organic products to handle this problem. They also suggest that you spray your fresh-cut Christmas Tree with Neem Oil before you bring it into the house, to rid the tree of hitchhikers.
Since we are old, we have an artificial tree that we store in the attic. You might want to check those trees for bugs, too. I noticed a stink bug crawling around the box, which my wife heroically took care of.
Plant diseases will also cause leaf drop. You may need a magnifying glass to spot the problem. Look for fungal growth, whatever that looks like, and remove the leaves. Spray the plant with Daconil to handle that problem.
Cats could also be the reason for leaves lying around on the floor. Just shoot the cat to solve that problem.
To my amazement, I am almost done with my Christmas shopping. I am making sure that I’m being extra good so I can get a lot of prizes. I hung up my own jacket, washed my own cereal bowl and lifted my feet on my own when my wife was running the sweeper by my chair. That ought to get me a new rototiller!
Make your space a green space.
