Just to let you know how ancient I am, as a kid used to play the card game Authors. It wasn’t my favorite card game, but it passed the time away during cold winter days.
I only remember a few of the authors, but Mark Twain was one of them, and Nathaniel Hawthorne was the other. I doubt that I have read any of their books. Nathaniel lived long before my time from 1804 to 1864. Maybe if he would have written a few comic books, I might have read them, but he didn’t.
I am not sure why Nate’s kinfolk chose the last name of Hawthorne. Hawthorn is a tree native to Eastern Europe and North America. It is part of the rose family. Although it is a nice tree, most varieties have three-inch thorns protruding from the bark. I wouldn’t want to be walking through the woods and bump into one of those thorns. It might hurt.
As relatives of rose bushes, hawthorns share some of the same traits. They both have the five-petal white flower as the other members of the family like the pear and apple trees. They all get the rose hips, which are called haws, and thus the name haw-thorn.
I have not yet checked to see if there are any hawthorn trees on Hawthorne Street.
The white flowers appear in the spring, making them a nice replacement for the banned Bradford pear. Same family, same flower.
They are not real tall trees only growing from 15 to 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide. It is a tree that can live through any challenge you give it. Deer and rabbits don’t even bother it. Maybe that’s why Nate’s family chose the name.
The bad news about the tree is it can get fire blight.
Something that you may not know – nor care to know – about my adventurous past is I was the guy who drove the rental truck to Madison and Perry, Ohio, to pick up the shrubs and trees for Weingartner’s Garden Center. After stopping off first for breakfast, I would pull into Lake County Nursery and watch all the hired help load my truck. I really didn’t know much about the Lake County Nursery, but found out later in life that it was owned by Jim Zampini.
It turns out that Jim was a plant breeder and had come up with more than 200 new shrubs and trees. Proven Winners has come out with a line of ornamental trees of his, which were chosen for their superior beauty and disease resistance. Jim has since passed away, but his daughter Maria is now carrying on the plant tradition by heading the Proven Winner Color Choice Flowering Tree Program.
Lo and behold, one of the trees Jim introduced is the Crusader Hawthorn (Crataegus crus gali).
If you want a near perfect, hard-to-kill tree, Crusader Hawthorn is it. It is blight resistant and has no thorns, so you won’t have to fear dying of stab wounds from bumping into a branch while cutting your lawn. Nathaniel is probably happy about that.
There is little pruning needed, and the plant does bloom on new wood. You can now safely sit back and watch the robins eat the fruits all winter long.
What I like about the tree is it is short growing and should not interfere with the electric lines.
I enjoyed all my trips to Lake County. The only bad part was after I got back to the nursery, the truck had to be unloaded. Everybody chipped in and helped but it was still a lot of labor, and I have never been very fond of labor.
Make your space a green space.
