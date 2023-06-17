Red, of Ryder’s Restaurant, was complaining a few weeks ago that I haven’t written anything about tomatoes. I doubt he reads my articles anyway, but his wonderful employees do and I thank them.
In the good old days, you just planted a tomato and let it do its thing. In the beginning, they just grew along the ground with no staking. I did notice that some growers in the New Wilmington area placed black poly on the ground, and let the tomatoes vine naturally.
Tomato vines have the ability to produce roots wherever they touch the ground, but now we cage them. To get more roots, plant the tomato as deep as possible. More roots make better plants.
The problem with ground soil is it contains diseases. You don’t want these diseases hopping up on to your plants. There needs to be a space of 12 to 18 inches between the ground and your first set of leaves. You should be pruning your bottom leaves off, which are usually useless anyway. Getting rid of them will prevent the rain from splashing the soil diseases up on to the tomato leaves. This also gives more room for air to circulate around your plants, helping to prevent disease.
You can remove the suckers that grow out of the joints. I’ve removed the bottom ones, but some say that it doesn’t make any difference in production if you remove them or not.
If your plants grow too tall, the tops can be pruned off. This usually happens late in the season, so you won’t miss picking any more tomatoes. Doc Snow always let his grow up to the gutters, so it’s your choice.
Tomatoes need fertilized about every seven to 10 days. I just bought some Miracle Gro Tomato Fertilizer 18-18-21, which is what I usually use. The problem with it is, it does not contain any calcium. If you have a problem with blossom end rot, calcium will help prevent that. Espoma 3-4-6 contains calcium and should be used every two weeks. I will alternate the two.
Bugs can be a problem. You have a wide choice of insecticides available. Some are organic; some are not. It’s your personal choice. Sevin has always been a popular insect killer, but it is not organic. Captain Jacks Dead Bug Brew is an organic insecticide that works fairly well. There is also Bio-Advance Tomato and Vegetable Insecticide, which will kill a multitude of bugs that may be munching on your plants. Apply most insecticides every few weeks.
Tomatoes get many diseases, almost too numerous to name. Mancozeb is one of the best fungicides to use, but it is not the only one. Daconil and Copper fungicides work well also. They need to be applied every seven to 10 days.
I remember when the great tomato blight hit our area and everyone lost their tomatoes, except me. I was using Fung-onil fungicide at the time. I got to rub it in to my neighbor, Mike Number One, when he lost all of his tomatoes and I didn’t.
Tomatoes grow best when the temperatures are between 55 and 85 degrees. They love it when it is 70 degrees. I don’t think they care for the low night temperatures that we have been having lately.
Tomatoes love the sun, at least eight hours a day. I will be watching how my neighbor’s crop turns out, where they get no sun. Last year they had plenty of cherry tomatoes planted in the same location.
I certainly hope this article makes Red happy. I doubt that he has a garden anyway.
If any of you have a problem with your tomatoes and they don’t survive, just call George Brenneman, the old mail man, and he will have plenty to share with you.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish my wife a happy 49th wedding anniversary. Yes, the hall has been booked for our 50th, so she has to stay with me for at least one more year if she wants to attend the party.
Make your space a green space.
