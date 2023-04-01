Although I would love to have every perennial in the universe growing in my yard, I don’t.
One that has been able to avoid me is the penstemon, also known as beardtongue. Weird names, don’t you think? Penstemon gets its name from the Greek word “penta,” which means five, and stemon, from the word stamen. It is related to the snapdragon and foxglove. Beardtongue comes from the fact that the stamens have hairs in their throats.
There are about 250 different species, but today we will discuss the award-winning one from Proven Winners, Midnight Masquerade. It might have been named after the 2014 movie about a heiress that inherited a billion dollars, but I have no proof.
Midnight Masquerade won a top performer award for having more vibrant flower color from none other than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. This brings up a childhood memory of when I was staying at my Uncle Jim’s house outside of Cincinnati with my younger cousin Barry. The family wanted to have a fun day with us, but a problem arose. I wanted to go to Kings Island and the little spoiled brat wanted to go to the zoo. They chose the zoo. I got mad and wouldn’t go with them. To this day, I haven’t seen the zoo, but did finally make it to Kings Island, thanks to my wonderful wife.
Midnight Masquerade penstemon is a native perennial that blooms for about four weeks from mid-spring until mid-summer. If you like the color of lavender, this variety is for you. It has dark purple stems and foliage, which produce lavender/purple tubular flowers with white interiors. Since the flowers are tubular and full of nectar, hummingbirds will visit it quite often, along with other pollinators.
Average size is 3 feet tall and 30 inches wide. It will add a little height to your flower bed.
Of course, my favorite thing about it is it is deer resistant. I think the deer should spend more time at the North Pole than in my backyard.
It loves the hot sun and drier conditions. The more sun, the darker the foliage. You can also plant it near the road because it is salt tolerant.
In the fall, you will get attractive dark burgundy seed pods, which the birds will enjoy.
Because the plant is hardy to zone 4, and we are in zone 6, you can plant it in containers and leave on your patio for the winter. You might want to mulch it a bit to be safe.
I saw the plant available at Bluestone Perennials for $17.95 and from Proven Winners for $37.99. I’m hoping they will send me one for a free sample.
There are other varieties such as Blackbeard. Remember him? He was an English pirate known for his black facial hair, aaarrrrrgggghhhh.
One of the things I have learned about old age is my facial hair doesn’t grow as fast as it used to.
I have been shaving every day for most of my life. I’ve realized lately that I no longer have to do that. I can now shave every three days and still look clean cut. That is a big savings on razor blades. I would always change blades at the beginning of every month, which means I used 12 blades a year. Now, I can wait and change them once every season. That’s four blades a year. I can use all that extra money to buy a case of deer repellent.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.