I guess it’s time to start my Christmas shopping. I have a method that makes it sort of easy for me to shop. You tell me what you want, and I buy it.
I am always requested to have my want list completed by Thanksgiving, so it can be bought on Black Friday, when it is on sale.
Shopping for family is not real difficult. Shopping for not-so-close friends may be a little more of a challenge. Who knows how much weight the person has put on since you bought last year’s present. Then there are those in nursing homes who do not have a lot of room for stuff. I mean, what do you get someone in prison? They probably wouldn’t be allowed to receive a new set of silverware.
The answer to these questions could be quite simple and not that expensive.
Fortunately for you, the National Garden Bureau has named 2023 the Year of the Amaryllis. Aren’t you excited?
What’s good about the amaryllis is it can last 75 years, so the receiver will have it for as long as they are in nursing care or waiting on parole.
The amaryllis you decorate with is a Hippeastrum bulb native to Central and South America. There is an amaryllis bulb native to South Africa known as Naked Ladies. Those can be viewed growing at the Hoyt each year. The foliage comes up first, disappears, then the flower stalks appear out of nowhere.
You have several choices of what variety of bulb to grow. The bigger the bulb, the larger the flower. Also the heavier the bulb, the more expensive it is. It’s like getting takeout at the China Banquet. The more the container weighs, the more it will cost you. Just fill my container with peanut chicken, and I’ll be happy.
The single flower bulbs have large flowers with six petals per flower. They get multiple stems, usually one emerging at a time, giving the plant a long bloom period, for about a month. In comparison, a box of candy would only last for about a week.
The double flower varieties have more than the six leaves. They are also hybridizing amaryllis, so check your garden catalogs to get the latest.
Now for the instructions.
Some companies offer them already in containers. If this is what you choose, place the container where it will get as much light as possible, and lightly water it about once a week. After the buds and leaves appear, water it a few times a week. It should bloom in about three to five weeks.
If you just purchase the bulb, plant it in a good potting mix that drains well. Leave the top third of the bulb above the soil. Water once, and do not water again until you see growth, then water sparingly.
When the flower is done blooming, snip it off, but leave the green stem.
After all the flowers have done their thing, continue to water sparingly. Set the plant outside around Memorial Day in a semi-shady location. In late summer, stop watering the plant to allow the foliage to shrivel up and die. After death, remove the foliage and let the bulb take a two-month nap in a cool, dark area.
Wake the thing up and start watering when the leaves appear. Repeat this procedure for the next 75 years.
The worst part of giving Christmas gifts, for me, is wrapping them. This in not a talent that I possess. Thankfully, my wonderful wife does this for me, except for the prizes that I get for her, which I wrap myself. I don’t even have to put a name tag on them. Everyone knows who the gifts in the big glob of paper belong to.
Make your space a green space.
