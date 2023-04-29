There are times when I get asked plant questions and I don’t know the answer.
John Karatinos won the prize this week for stumping the grower. He asked, “How do I prune my olive tree?”
Olive trees are not in my field of expertise. I don’t care for olives, and not one has ever passed my lips. They are one of the first things I remove from salads. Cucumbers and carrots are the second and third things to go.
John is the first person that I know of in this area who has an olive tree. I had to tell him that I didn’t know the answer to his question, but that I have tons of resources to help me find out.
John grows his olive tree inside during the cold months, and then takes it outside when it warms up. He got it three years ago as a 12-inch sapling and now it is three feet tall.
I’ve learned that growing olive trees indoors has become more popular. Like fig trees, they were originally grown in the Mediterranean area. I think people with ancestors who lived in that area have somewhere in their genes the desire to grow fig trees and, now, olive trees, which is a good thing. John’s parents are from Greece.
The Bible has several passages in which olive trees are mentioned. The one I remember is when a dove brought back an olive leaf to Noah to let him know there was dry land. I guess the olive tree is able to withstand floods.
Olive branches are used as a sign of peace. Our national symbol has an olive branch in it. I should probably grow one so I can cut off a branch and give to my wife after an argument. The only problem with that is the tree would be branch-less in two days.
Olive trees are evergreens and needs lots of sun. While in the house, they should be placed in a south or west window. Gradually place them outside in full sun when the weather warms up.
You can get fruit, but John hasn’t gotten any yet. I’m not sure what variety he has, but Arbequina is the best for growing in this area. It is not real tall and can bear fruit the first year.
I always figured olives taste terrible, but in my studies I found out how they are made edible. The answer is salt.
After you pick olives, they need to be washed. No one likes a dirty olive. Now get this, the olives need to be placed in salt water for one to two months – yes, months – before they are edible. Use one part salt to 10 parts water. Change the water weekly.
The trees should last about eight to nine years growing inside and should be fed every couple of weeks. You could also just buy a jar of olives at the grocery store and save all the work.
Because of the salt involved, olives are very high in sodium, just read the label. They should be soaked in water if you want to get rid of the salt.
Eighty percent of the olives grown are used for making olive oil. Spain produces 50 percent of the olive oil made.
As far as John’s question, you should prune off any branches that are headed downward and any that are growing toward the inside of the tree.
Olive plants produce fruit on last year’s growth, so you want to watch how much you cut off. The crop is heavier every other year.
I don’t know John personally, but he sent me photos of his tree and no branches have had to be removed. He and his wife, Joyce, must get along admirably.
Make your space a green space.
