It was 54 years ago that I moved into my comfy home in Neshannock Township. Back then, I knew absolutely nothing about trees, nor did I have any desire to learn anything about them.
There were five trees already growing on my property, which the former owner had planted. All I knew was the one out front was a dogwood, the one across the creek was an apple tree and the other three were maple trees.
Since trees weren’t my thing, I did not know that there were different varieties of maples.
As I grew older, I discovered that one of the maple trees was a silver maple. This tree was a little bit taller than I was when I moved in. I had no idea that it was one of the worst trees on the planet to have in your yard. Had I known then what I know now, I would have chopped it down the day after I moved in.
Two weeks ago, my neighbor Mike brought it to my attention that a limb on the maple tree had split. Thankfully, it landed safely on another limb, preventing it from going through the roof of my house and knocking the electric wires down. That’s when I decided that it was time for the tree to go.
The tree service did an excellent job of removing the tree without causing any damage to my surroundings. I would normally say it cost an arm and a leg to pay for it, but now I would have to include other parts of my body like neck and shoulder. If I now look poor, it’s because I am.
The tree had to go, but its removal did cause some minor issues.
Since it was a huge – I mean huge – maple tree, it made it shady in about half of my backyard. This of course meant that I planted shady perennials in that area. Now they are getting full sun and will probably have to be relocated.
The maple tree’s root system has always been a problem, because they grow so close to the surface. In fact about fifteen hundred of them are above the ground and causing turmoil when I mow my lawn. A backhoe would be needed to remove them, but that would cost another arm and leg, and I only have so many appendages left.
I have been removing a couple of roots at a time, using a hatchet and a crowbar. If I remove two roots a day, I should be done in about 15 years.
My advice is that if you have a silver maple tree growing in your landscape, get it chopped down or move elsewhere.
One aspect of having the tree cut down that I never thought of was the memories that my daughter and her friend, Kim, had of playing around that tree. When my daughter said, “I feel like part of our youth is gone,” it brought back some childhood memories of the trees I grew up with on Bluff Street.
Yes, I have fond memories of the toby tree, the monkey ball tree, the tree that we got the beans off of for our bean shooters and the neighbor’s apple tree that I spent most of my childhood climbing.
Trees are necessary but, planted in the wrong place, they can become a nuisance. The sunburst locust in front of my house I personally planted. It will be next one to go because of how much litter we clean up daily from it. I didn’t know at the time, that the leaves that fall off and land on the sidewalk would stick to your shoes. This causes friction between the wife and myself every time I walk into the house. The rug looks like the the floor of a forest. The power company also has to prune the tree because I had no idea it would grow wide enough to touch the wires.
My advice is before you plant a tree, study all the ups and downs of the tree. That way you should be able to plant the right tree in the right place.
Obviously the people, including myself, did not do this at my house. That is why you will find me selling lemonade and pencils in my front yard to help defray the cost of my miscues.
Make your space a green space.
