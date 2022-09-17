I’m starting to have a problem.
Growers keep sending me samples of their new plants, which I totally enjoy receiving. However, my wife does not share the same joy as I do when all those boxes of plants arrive. I love plants and getting them for free is fantastic. How can you say no to a company that wants you to try out their latest product?
The problem is things are starting to get a little crowded in my landscape. It’s getting to the place where I have to move some older plants from their prime space to an area where they may not be as visible. It’s like my wife getting a new top. It gets hung in a premier location, while the old top just fades away to who knows where.
Daylilies are easy-to-grow perennials, they just aren’t my favorite. After taking a vote with myself, the lilies lost, and are getting moved to a less prestigious site. This will give me room for the new arrivals.
Daylilies, of course, are not lilies. Easter lilies grow from a bulb, but daylilies grow from fleshy roots. Their botanical name is Hemerocallis from the Greek word hemera (day) and kallas (beauty). The Easter lily’s botanical name is lilium.
Daylilies originally came from Asia and were brought over by the early settlers.
It’s getting a little late to move the daylilies, but I have time, I think. They need six weeks before the first frost arrives to get established. I may have to ask Alexa when exactly will that be.
To move, or divide, daylilies you will need to remove the whole plant from the soil. Use a shovel and dig around the perimeter of the plant until you are able to lift it from the soil. Remove the soil, then divide each plant into three or four smaller clumps.
Now you have to decide what to do with the clumps. You can share them with a friend or replant them somewhere else, perhaps where you may have had trouble growing other plants. Daylilies will grow almost anywhere, as long as they get about six hours of sun. They usually need divided every three to five years.
Dig your new hole wide enough for the root spread. Be careful, and only plant the crowns one-inch deep, then water in.
Moving them does two things. You have flowering plants in a new location, and you can use the old hole for your new arrivals.
They say daylilies are low maintenance, but they may not be correct. The bloom lasts for one day. You do not need to remove it, but if you do, it prevents the plant from using its energy to produce a seed, and you may get more blooms.
There are tons of varieties of daylilies to choose from, but the best re-bloomers are Stella de Oro and Happy Returns. The other varieties stop blooming and won’t bloom again until next year
I have never fertilized mine, they grow fine without it. You can apply 10-10-10 in the spring, if you really want to, and need to spend some of your money.
My neighbors have started to get rid of their summer flowers and have replaced them with fall decor. I try to hold onto my flowers as long as possible. I just planted some new marigolds last week that I hope will still be in bloom for the Halloweeners. I still have some orange impatiens that never got planted in the spring because I ran out of time and a place to plant them. I’ll get to them sooner or later.
I guess I have to face it, fall will be arriving next week. That doesn’t leave me much time to finally get my swim trunks out of storage and take a dip. Better late than never!
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.