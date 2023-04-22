I ran out of new ideas for my garden columns about 10 years ago. For that reason, anytime someone has a suggestion for me I usually hop right on it.
Evelyn Genkinger thought everyone should learn the history of the four Japanese cherry trees on South Mercer Street, near the corner of Grove Street. Evelyn also got me a copy of the Nov. 15, 1997, article in the New Castle News written by Nancy Lowry, which explained a little about the trees.
The mayor of Shinshiro City, Japan, and five others were visiting New Castle to promote an upcoming Newcastle summit in Shinshiro City scheduled for November 1998. Shinshiro translated means New Castle and it is considered a sister city.
While here, they made the suggestion that the city might be more picturesque if blossoming cherry trees were planted along the Neshannock Creek.
Tim Fulkerson was the mayor in 1997 and hosted the meeting. Thanks to Debbie at the News, I was able to contact Tim. He said that meeting was one of the most unique experiences that occurred while he was mayor. The Japanese visitors, while here, paid for the cherry trees that were purchased at Weingartner’s. I guess I wasn’t in on that deal. Tim also mentioned that there was a ceremony held for the planting of the trees.
There is a rock with a plaque attached to it that says “Sister Cities, New Castle, Pa., USA – Shinshiro City, Japan – Friendship.” You may not see the sign driving by, because it faces the Neshannock Creek. I had to have my wonderful wife walk over to it and write down what it said. She didn’t write down the Japanese part because she doesn’t know how to read or speak Japanese. I didn’t know that when I married her.
Tim also mentioned that Dr. Hoffman purchased Shenango China dishes and donated them to the visitors.
Tim was able to go to the summit in Japan and said they were treated like royalty.
I visited the area several times trying to get a good photo of the trees in full bloom, but the trees would not cooperate with me.
The more famous Washington, D.C., cherry trees got their start in 1910 when Japan sent over a couple thousand as a gift. There was a problem though, they were buggy. President Taft ordered all the trees to be destroyed.
In 1912, Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo sent over 3,020 more trees, which were perfect. Mrs. Taft and the Japanese ambassador’s wife planted the first two trees, which are reported to still be standing.
The people of Washington loved the trees, but a problem arose. In 1938, the government decided to build the Jefferson Memorial where some of the trees were growing. The trees had to be removed, which ticked off 150 society ladies. They protested by chaining themselves to the trees. President Roosevelt waited until the ladies went home that night and then had the trees removed.
Another problem arose when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Four trees were cut down in protest. We then changed the name to Oriental cherry trees instead of Japanese cherry trees.
To the best of my knowledge, the trees on Mercer Street are the Yoshino variety, which is the showiest of the flowering cherry trees. They should get 40 to 50 feet tall and 25 to 40 feet wide. They do not produce fruit.
Tim’s big memory of hosting the event is when he showed the visitors the ducks swimming in the Neshannock Creek. He asked the visitors what they thought of the ducks. One of the Japanese council members replied, “I think they look delicious.” Tim then explained we just can’t catch a duck and eat it. Our rules are a little different.
If you were planning a trip to D.C. to see the cherry trees, you can cancel it, and just take a ride down South Mercer Street.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.