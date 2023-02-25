Sometimes I like to reminisce about days of old. I can remember back a few years ago, when I actually had to blow dry my hair. Now, I simply wave at it a few times and that dries it out completely.
I was sitting at the kitchen table thinking back to when it had some decor on it, and it looked classy. Now it is lined with pill bottles that are there to help keep me alive. My wife keeps all of her pharmaceutical products on the kitchen counter. All I need is to add a checkout counter, and our kitchen will look like a Walgreens.
How can we ever forget back when the Actaea (ack-TEE-uh) shrub was called Cimicifuga (chimi-ci-FU-ga). We used to have a sales lady who came in to Weingartner’s who loved to pronounce that name, even though Paul Skuta and I never bought any.
Carl Linnaeus originally named the plant Actaea, but some wise guy thought Carl was wrong and renamed it Cimicifuga. A few years ago, botanists found out that Carl was right, and changed the name back to Actaea.
Now that your botany lesson is out of the way, I happened to be reading an advertisement for a new Actaea. I will admit, I was a little shocked by the name they gave the plant. The plant title is supposed to attract attention so you buy the plant – this name certainly did the trick.
Let me introduce you to Terra Nova Nursery’s new Acteae, Black Negligee. Just think of all the fun you are going to have inviting your friends outside to see your new Black Negligee.
Black Negligee has black lacy foliage, thus the name. The perennial plant is a slow grower and reaches a height of 4 feet tall and will also be 4 feet wide. It is meant to grown in the shade in hot climates, but in our area it will take some sun if kept watered. It mixes well with hosta, astilbe and ferns.
The best part is yet to come. From July to September the plant sends up white bottle brush flowers, which attract birds and butterflies. The flowers do not have petals, just fuzzy stamens, and smell like grapes or jasmine perfume. In the fall, the foliage dies back and shows up again next spring.
There are a few animals and insects that don’t particularly care for this plant. Rabbits and deer will leave it alone. Another name that the plant is known by is bugbane, because bugs leave it alone. I read where Cimicifuga actually means bedbug repeller. You can put your lawn chair beside it and enjoy a pest free evening.
The berries and roots of the plant are toxic to humans and pets, so don’t eat them.
There are several other varieties available. Proven Winners has one called Chocoholic in case you are shy. It has brown/purple foliage, but still it’s lacy.
No matter what you call it, it’s a nice woodland plant to blend with the other bright colors in your garden.
Speaking of pills, I wish they would come out with one that will grow my hair back. I always tell my barber to add some additional hair to the top of my head, but she never pays any attention to me. I just want my Elvis Presley haircut back so I can say “Cookie Cookie lend me your comb.” If you are old enough to remember that song, I bet your pill table is filling up, too.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.