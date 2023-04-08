The Easter season always brings back memories of how I got into the plant business.
I always blame Dick Welker, who owned Welker’s Greenhouses. Easter was their big week to ship out their plants to stores in Ohio, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. The trucks were loaded in the evening after they came back from their deliveries. The greenhouse needed help during the evening hours, so Dick asked me to work after school, which I obliged.
Easter has never been my favorite holiday in the greenhouse business. Other holidays, like Christmas and Memorial Day, are spread out, and people have a month to choose their plants. Not Easter. Like Mother’s Day, everything for Easter has to be ready in perfect condition just for that one day.
Once I grew up and became a grower, I learned the pressure of having the lilies, tulips and hyacinths bloom on time for Easter Sunday. Your timing had to be perfect. What makes it hard even harder: They move the date of Easter every year, so you can’t follow the same routine. If your lilies bloom a day late, your job as grower is in jeopardy.
Thankfully, that never happened to me at Weingartner’s. But, the first Easter after I retired, no one asked me about how to schedule them, and the tulips did not bloom on time. They still had them for Mother’s Day. That was the last time they grew them. They started buying them from other greenhouses.
With that out of the way, here are some tips if you are lucky enough to receive an Easter plant as a gift, or just bought one to decorate your house for the holiday. We will start with lilies.
When buying an Easter lily, always look for the ones with the most flower buds and just a few open flowers. This will give you more bloom time.
Lilies have yellow anthers, which hold the pollen. The anthers, if not removed, drop pollen on the pure white flower, which causes a stain. For this reason, it is best to remove them as soon as they appear. In the greenhouse business, we use the technical term ‘’picking their noses’’ for this process.
The plant usually comes wrapped in foil or placed in what we called a hat, which is made out of foil. Since the lily will need watered, you must remove the covering to let the water drain out. After the water drains, you can put the foil back on the pot.
Place the plant in a well-lit location. They tell you not to place it in direct sunlight, which I never understood, because they are grown in a greenhouse in direct sunlight. You can’t believe everything you read.
Lilies can be planted outside, about 6 inches deep, around Memorial Day. I’ve had them re-bloom, but they rarely overwinter.
Lilies are hazardous to cats, so beware.
Tulips are fairly easy to grow. When you purchase them, look for the ones with buds. They buds will open real soon and you will have blooms a lot longer than if you buy one in full bloom.
Tulips can also be planted outdoors. Separate the bulbs and plant them about 6 inches deep, after Memorial Day. Leave the foliage on as long as possible because that is feeding the bulbs in order to make next year’s flowers.
If you like flowers that smell, try hyacinths. If you walk into church on Easter Sunday and notice an aroma, it’s from the hyacinths. They can also planted outside. Just divide the bulbs and plant them 4 to 6 inches deep in full or part sun.
Of course, my favorite part of celebrating Easter is the buffet. That’s the only time I get to eat filet mignon. I no longer get an Easter basket, but I make up for it at the buffet’s dessert bar.
I hope all of you who celebrate it have a Happy Easter and are able to find all of your eggs. I think I may still have some missing from when I was a kid. My Easter bunny was very good at hiding them.
Make your space a green space.
