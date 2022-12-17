It’s nice that we have plants to represent the different holidays.
It didn’t take me long to realize that what bloomed at that time, became the plant that we use. You don’t see mass displays of lilies and geraniums at this time of year because they are not in bloom. Instead we see poinsettias, mistletoe and holly branches.
Frank Sinatra sings, “Oh by gosh by golly, it’s time for mistletoe and holly,” and of course Burl Ives wants us to have a “Holly Jolly Christmas.”
Being a poinsettia person, I’ve never given much thought to the holly part of Christmas. But this time of year, hollies are well used in decorations. I may even have a few branches in the Christmas wreath hanging on my front door.
What makes holly so attractive is the shiny leaves and the berries. They are dioecious, which means the male and female flowers are on different plants. If you only have the male variety, you won’t get any berries. If you have the female variety, with no man in sight, you won’t get berries. You need both near each other, so they can at least date a couple of times.
The female holly has nearly smooth leaf margins, which make it a little more feminine. The male holly has pricklier and rougher leaf margins which make it, well, just add your own comment.
Even though we call the red fruits berries, they are drupes. A drupe is a fruit with a skin surrounding a pit, which is a seed with a shell around it. It still looks like a berry to me.
The fruit ripens in the winter. If it ripened in April, they would probably be used in Easter decor.
Holly berries should not be eaten by humans. If you are a bird, eat away. The holly fruits are toxic to humans and might cause you to take a few extra trips to the bathroom. Just keep a couple cases of Imodium AD on hand for emergency purposes.
The tradition of hanging some holly decorations on your door came from the belief that they would prevent the entry of terrifying intruders. Today we just use door locks.
There are more than 480 varieties of hollies, in case you ever decide to grow one. Pick the size that you want and just make sure you have a male and female, or you won’t get any berries. They can get 50 feet tall, so read the plant label carefully or you may have to move your house.
When planting, dig the hole three times wider than the root ball, so the roots have some room to grow.
They prefer a lightly shaded area. You do have the option to trim them, should they start getting out of hand. This is best done in the spring.
As far as using mistletoe for decor, I haven’t seen any in years. Back in my day, it didn’t do me much good anyway. After the females saw my large body standing under the mistletoe, they would just enter the house a different way, maybe using the back door or crawling through a window.
I love this time of the year, especially when I get to open my presents. Being that I have to buy presents for other family members, I do not especially care for January, when the bills come piling in. Perhaps a few branches of holly around the mailbox might keep the mailman away. It’s worth a try!
Make your space a green space.
