One of my favorite summer flowers is the petunia. It has come a long way from being a weed growing in the tobacco fields in South America to becoming one of the most popular flowering plants around.
Petun translated means worthless tobacco plant. The varieties are numerous, and you may need a college education to choose the best one for your needs.
Petunias from seed are the ones you usually find in market packs of six or 12. There are varieties that may get 15 inches tall and spread 12 to 15 inches. Usually they don’t get that big. If you have a small area that you want to plant, or a container, they work fine. They do need the dead blooms removed to promote new ones.
The man who changed everything in the petunia world is Ushio Sakazaki, a grape grower for Suntory Wine in Japan. I always say his photo should be hung in every greenhouse around.
He was searching for new grape plants in the rainforests of South America in 1984, when he spotted a very large wild petunia growing along the ground. I don’t know if he ever found any grapes, but he took that petunia back to Japan, started a breeding program and now we have vegetative petunias that do not produce a seed and will vine three feet.
Proven Winners started selling his new plants and named them Supertunias. The Supertunias will grow 6 to 12 inches tall and spread 24 inches wide. You do not have to remove the dead flowers, unless you do it to keep the plant attractive, which most people do. There is a downside to them when it rains. It may take a few days for it to get its shape back again. I’m still trying to get my 17-year-old shape back again.
There are 23 colors to choose from in the Supertunia line, which is the most colors offered in any of the petunia varieties.
One new Supertunia is the Spreading Supertunia. This one gets 6 to 12 inches tall and 18 to 24 inches long. It grows straight down.
Ushio didn’t quit working on his breeding of petunias. He wanted them to stand up better in the rain. He came up with one with smaller blooms and longer vines, which Proven Winners named Vista petunias.
Bubblegum is a pinkish variety that will get three feet long and put on quite a show. Other colors in the Vista family are snowdrift, fuchsia, silverberry and paradise.
Now, to try to confuse you, they have come out with another variety of Vista, Mini Vista. It gets 4 to 8 inches tall with an 18 to 24 inch spread. They are used on the edge of a border or accent plants in smaller places. Those varieties are hot pink, indigo, violet star and sangria.
Because all of these petunias grow so large, they need fertilizer every week. I recommend Proven Winners’ water soluble fertilizer. There is also a timed released fertilizer that should be applied at planting and two months later.
When the Fourth of July rolls around, it is time to trim your plant back by about a third. This will help it keep growing until November.
Of course, daily watering is essential.
So far this year, my yellow peony has put on the best show with its huge blooms. This has caused some marital problems though. My wife just loves it. She said the other day, “I want to look at my beautiful huge peony blooms.” Now, I bought the plant. I do all of the care taking of the plant. I do the pruning, fertilizing and watering.
I felt she should have said, “I want to look at the beautiful peony that you worked so hard on this year. Here’s $50 for all the labor that you’ve put into it.” Like that is going to happen.
Make your space a green space.
