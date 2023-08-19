I’m going to try this again.
Last week, I started writing an article on Echinacea coneflowers, but somehow ended up writing about deadheading. If I end up commenting on cauliflower during this article, you’ll know that I’ve lost my mind.
The common purple coneflower that you may see growing in the wild or in older landscapes is Echinacea purpurea. It gets its name from the Greek word for hedgehog. The flower has a cone shape, sort of like a badminton birdie, and, of course, it is purple. It self seeds and is pollinated by insects, especially bees and butterflies. It is in the daisy family, Asteraceae, and native to North America.
The flower consists of brown discs surrounded by long light purple rays, which we call petals. The drooping flowers bloom most of the summer.
Coneflowers are very easy to grow and are trouble free. They can withstand drought, and not much fertilizer is needed. Just plant them in full sun, and they will take care of everything else by themselves.
The seed heads of the native plants are enjoyed by one of my wife’s favorite birds, the goldfinch. She talks to them and always tells them how pretty they look. They really appreciate that. I guess you have to be a yellow bird to get compliments from her. She never tells me how pretty I look.
I have seen the goldfinch at our bird feeder, but never on our many coneflowers. There may be a reason for that.
Humans have taken over the job of pollinating some plants. They cross different varieties to produce plants that have different sizes, shapes and colors. These are called hybrids. Hybrid plants are less prone to flopping, have better branching, are more compact, have longer bloom time and come in different sizes.
If you want a red, orange, pink or multi-colored coneflower, you can now get it. Should you desire a double or triple blooms, they are now available.
There are a few minor problems with the hybrid varieties. Some hybrids are sterile and don’t produce viable seeds for the birds to eat, but I have a feeder they can use if they are hungry. The double and triple blooms are useless to pollinators, because the extra petals block them from getting to the nectar.
My favorite coneflower that I have planted in my landscape is the variety Pow Wow Berry. It is about 2 feet tall and reblooms without deadheading. The flowers are a deep rose-purple. I also have some white ones, but they don’t move me as much.
In the fall, just cut the plant back to soil level after a frost. It will pop up again next year.
The Echinacea plant is high in antioxidants and is used in herbal teas to help strengthen the immune system. When you see the bottles on the drug store shelves, it comes from this plant and whatever other junk they add to it.
One of my favorite things about this plant is the deer leave it alone. So far they have completely eaten two of my hostas, and something has had a midnight snack on one of my hibiscus and several daylilies. I guess they don’t care that I’ve applied deer and animal repellent.
My wife just popped into my office and announced, “I’m going to Walmart. Do you need anything?”
It was nice of her to ask, but I was concentrating on this article and couldn’t think of a thing that I needed. An hour later, I realized that I needed razor blades. If you see me looking like the old Dick Tracy character B.O. Plenty, you’ll know why. Thankfully, I have enough deodorant to last me until her next big announcement, unless I am performing surgery or dismantling a bomb.
Make your space a green space.
