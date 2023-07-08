My parents were not gardeners. The only flowers we had at our Bluff Street home were already growing there when they purchased the house.
On the west side of the house were the daylilies, which my mother called “flags.” On the east side of the house, facing the Marshalls’ porch, where I spent most of my childhood, were plants that I didn’t really like and never tried to figure out what they were. When I got into the greenhouse business, I finally learned that they were called hollyhocks.
Hollyhocks are in the mallow family and are related to the hibiscus, rose of sharon and, of course, the marsh mallow, which marshmallows were originally made from.
They are a nice, tall addition to your cottage garden. Because they get 6 to 8 feet tall, they should be planted in the back of the garden. They will do best if planted in full sun, and in soil that contains plenty of compost and can be easily watered. After they get established, they can take some drought.
Hollyhocks are biennial plants that grow from seed. The foliage comes up the first year, and the second year the flowering stalks arrive. Then the plant dies. That’s not a problem though. They produce tons of seeds, which fall to the ground and germinate the following year.
Since they grow so tall, it is best to plant them against something. Ours were planted against the house, but a fence or one other building, which I will discuss in a minute, will also work.
My wife is extremely conservative. When I told her what I was going to write about, which I never do, she shouted, “NO, YOU’RE NOT!”
All I said to her was, “I’m going to write about outhouses.” I don’t think that word is listed as a no-no in the Ten Commandments.
In days of old, hollyhocks were planted around outhouses. This served a couple of purposes. First, it helped out with making the aroma better around the area. Second, it became like a neon sign saying “Outhouse Here!” I guess women in those days didn’t want to ask where the outhouse was, so this helped them find the place instead of walking into the tool shed by mistake.
There is a seed variety called “Outhouse” available. If I ever ordered it, I would have to have the seeds sent in a plain envelope, so I wouldn’t get yelled at again.
There are single and double varieties available. The double-flowered ones are pretty, but the pollinators can’t get to the pollen very easily. If you want bees, butterflies and hummingbirds to enjoy your plants, get the single-flowered ones. They come in blue, pink, purple, red, white, yellow and even black colors.
When the flowers fade away, the seed pods form. They will eventually turn black and fall to the ground. They will germinate next spring and start the process all over again.
The biggest disease problem they have is rust. The leaves get a brown rust color, and it spreads throughout the plant. It can be controlled with a copper fungicide like Daconil. They also can attract pests like aphids and Japanese beetles. Neem oil or insecticidal soap will work if you don’t want to use the heavy duty stuff.
You can sow your seeds after May 15 about 1/4 inch deep, and water them in well. Space the seeds two feet apart.
When watering, try not to get any water on the leaves, to help prevent rust.
Feed them every two weeks with fish emulsion or a bloom booster fertilizer like 15-30-15.
On a personal note, I have used outhouses in my youth. My friends on Cliff Street had them, and most of my Kentucky relatives still had outhouses. I like inside bathrooms much better, especially the ones with signs pointing the way, although I have no problem asking, “Where’s the John?”
Make your space a green space.
