It hurts me to admit it, but I have western flower thrips on one of my plants.
As I was relaxing on my patio waiting for Harold the Hummingbird to show up, I looked down at my million bells (calibrachoa) and didn’t like what I saw. There are three plants in my pot, but on one of them, I noticed some discoloration. I know what that means, so I started looking closely at the plant and there they were. They were probably on the plant when I got it.
Thrips are tiny insects that get on roses, impatiens, gladiolas and petunias. While working at Weingartner’s, I had a lot of experience with them. Thrips can transmit viruses like tomato spotted wilt virus. They completely wiped out a crop of gloxinias that I was growing. They are so small, I never noticed them. Now I’ve wised up.
Thrips are about as fat as a sewing needle. They have a cigar-shaped body and look like a worm with legs. Some say they resemble a miniature lobster, but I can’t see the resemblance.
Since they are so small, you may need a magnifying glass to see them. They come in shades of yellow, brown or black. Mine are yellow.
If you have noticed silver specklings or streaks on your leaves, look underneath for some black fecal spots. It’s thrip poop. They don’t have their own restroom, so they relieve themselves right there on the leaf. There were no signs of toilet paper use either.
The female makes a slit in the leaf and lays 25 to 50 eggs. She doesn’t even need a man to do it. That can’t be much fun. And, who are you going to call for child support?
The eggs hatch in three to five days and the babies start sucking all the juices out of the plant leaf. They molt in one to two weeks then, as adults, they live for about a month and start the process all over again.
If you suspect that you have them, but don’t see any, get a white piece of paper and knock the bugs off the leaf onto the paper. One of the things I did when I would visit a garden center is blow into the center of a tubular flower. They will come running out, especially if you have bad breath.
They aren’t easy to get rid of. First I will discuss, so I don’t get chastised, integrated pest management or IPM. That is killing the insects with the least possible hazard to people, property and environment.
You can use a hose to spray hard blasts of water under the leaves to knock the bugs off the plant. I did this, but my plant looked very limp afterwards. I’m sure it will perk back up, someday. This needs to be repeated for three days. You can also remove the affected leaves.
Another method is to spray under the leaves with insecticidal soap two times, three days apart.
I will confess, I am not an organic gardener. I fought bugs in the greenhouse for 33 years, and I wanted the most powerful weapon available. I used chemical warfare.
My go to insecticide on sucking insects is Imidacloprid. It is in Bio Advance Tree and Shrub insecticide, Bonide Annual Tree and Shrub and Bio Advance Insect, Disease and Mite Control. Just mix and pour on the roots and the bugs pass away. I have not seen one pollinator on my plant, so I’m not going to hurt any of them.
If you use sprays, you need to spray under the leaves with products containing acephate (Orthene), pyrethrins or spinosad.
If I look older, I celebrated a birthday last week. If you are on Facebook, you know what that means. I received well over 200 birthday greetings. I never hand out awards for my greetings, but this year I did. The award for best birthday greeting went to Gene Tomsky. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the greatest writer about plants and things.” Thank you Gene. You sure do know your stuff.
Make your space a green space.
