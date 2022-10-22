Back in my early days, I drove a route truck for Welker’s Greenhouse selling plants. I still have many memories of that experience, like setting up the plant display in Erie’s first Kmart.
My worst memory was standing inside the back of the truck with a customer in Jamestown, New York. I was parked on a hillside, and the truck started moving backwards down the hill. Luckily the customer and myself were able to exit the truck before it crashed into another car. That was the customer’s last time in the back of my truck.
I sold dish gardens, which were something you could place on a table or desk. I hated them so much, that I have requested that no dish gardens are to be sent to my funeral. Send flowers or throws instead.
There is a new craze going around with plants for desks or tables. Proven Winners and Costa Nurseries are a few of the companies that have them available.
One plant that caught my eye is the Alocasia x amazonica Bambino elephant ear. We didn’t have them when I sold plants during the stone age.
Alocasia and Colocasia are both called elephant ears, but there are differences between the two. I grow the Colocasia every year on my patio, but have never grown an Alocasia.
The easiest way to tell the difference is Alocasia leaves point up, Colocasia leaves point down.
There are also a few other differences. You can eat the Colocasia, but the Alocasias are poisonous. Alocasias are not good if you have pets.
Alocasia develops both tubers and rhizomes, which you can use to propagate new plants. Colocasia only produce tubers, which are now sitting beside me, drying out.
You’ve decided that you like the looks of the Mythic Bambino Alocasia and want to purchase one for your desk or the back of your toilet. We would never choose the back of the toilet location, because it is already full.
Mythic Bambino’s grow to a height of 8 to 16 inches. They enjoy a temperature range between 60 to 85 degrees.
They enjoy light, but not direct sunlight. A west or east window is usually a good choice. To keep them from leaning towards the light, they need to be rotated a quarter of a turn each week.
They are a tad fussy about water. They don’t want their roots wet, and they don’t want to dry out completely. Usually a once a week watering is sufficient.
They do love their humidity. Plant writers always mention that the bathroom is a good spot for plants that need humidity. My question is, do they leave their bathroom blinds or curtains open for the plant to get enough light? And if they do, are there tons of complaints from the neighbors about that?
Set the plant instead on a tray of pebbles with water to the top of the pebbles. That should keep you from getting a citation from the police.
There are many varieties of Alocasia that you can use, this one just caught my eye. They should be available at garden centers, or order from Amazon. They seem to be costly for such a small plant.
When I was in the business, the most expensive plant that I sold was $10. Times have changed. Now I see they put wedges under the wheels of trucks to keep them from drifting.
My other bad experience was in Cleveland. The florist, who was rumored to be in the Mafia, brought a crew out to unload my truck. He decided to purchase all of the dish gardens on one shelf. He said we will count them inside. When I went inside to count them, half of them were missing. I was too big of a chicken to confront him about it. I didn’t want to end up at the bottom of Lake Erie.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.