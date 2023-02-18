Sometimes I get strange thoughts in my head.
Just the other day, the idea came to me that I should start working out. Because of bad knees, I haven’t gotten out of my chair much this winter.
All of a sudden I heard something that helped wipe that crazy idea out of my head. The weatherman stated that it was going to be in the 70s and sunny on Wednesday. You know what that means, the gardening season has begun. Gardening counts as exercise, and you can do it from home, where there are no workout instructors trying to kill you.
My first exercises were charging the lawnmower battery and getting gas for the mower. I’m not sure how much a 5-gallon can of gas weighs, but I bet it’s more than those barbells in the gym. They need to start providing forklifts at the gas stations for us old guys with bad knees so we can lift the can into the trunk. Don’t tell anybody, but my wife had to help.
The American Heart Association considers gardening as moderate exercise, and I believe them. You can burn the same number of calories gardening as you would at the gym.
My next workout will be raking and picking up all the sticks laying in the yard. There doesn’t seem to be as many sticks as there were last week. I have a very nice neighbor who I think has been removing the large ones for me.
This is going to help build my bone density, whatever that is. The University of Arkansas says that out of 3,310 women age 50 and older, those who gardened at least once a week had higher bone density than those who jogged, walked, swam or did aerobics.
This other dude, Gary L. Altman, director at Rutgers University School of Horticultural Therapy, says, “Gardening incorporates all four types of exercise: endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. It is a whole body exercise that works on the legs, buttocks, back, abdomen, neck, arms and shoulders.” I try to keep the buttocks area out of my vegetable plants, though.
Women gardeners weigh an average of 11 pounds less that non-gardeners, and men weighed 16 pounds less. By the amount of gardening I do, I should be the skinniest guy in town.
Another expert says that gardening will encourage you to eat more greens. I haven’t found that to be the case.
I love being out in the sun. A reward I get for it is it increases my vitamin D. Vitamin D is a mood booster. I always wondered why I’m always so happy and carefree. Vitamin D is also an important nutrient for our bones, brain, heart, kidneys and immune system.
Gardening removes stress. There is a bacterium in the soil named vaccae that triggers the release of serotonin, which improves your mood and decreases anxiety.
Okay, I admit that I do 99 percent of my gardening sitting down, but I still love working with plants. In a few months growers will be sending me new plants to sample. Not only do I enjoy getting the plants, but the fact that they are free boosts my mood even more.
Well the warm temperatures aren’t going to last very long, so I need to get up from my desk and go outside and get some vitamin D. Out there, it’s free, unlike what you have to pay at the drug store.
Make your space a green space.
