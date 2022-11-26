I think I am getting closer to losing my mind than I thought.
I went to bed planning to write about amaryllis bulbs. Sometime during the night, the word “hops” came to me. I don’t have a clue why that popped into my head. I’ve been having a few sleep problems lately, and a pillow of hops is supposed to cure that. Maybe that’s why the word appeared.
Hops is used to flavor beer. If you drink beer, you drink hops. Before hops came along, a mix of bitter herbs and flowers were used, which included dandelion, marigold and ground ivy. Those of you who have ground ivy growing in your yard can blame your beer drinking ancestors, who brought it over from Europe to flavor their beer. They changed to hops when they discovered that it didn’t spoil as fast.
Hops are rhizomes. There are both male and female plants. The female plants produce the hops, and the males are used for pollination. The females really don’t need the males to produce fruit. Just make sure you purchase female rhizomes.
There are many varieties of hops available, but Centennial is great for northern gardeners.
You can plant your rhizomes around May 1. They need to be planted where they will get full sun and have room to climb 12 to 14 feet.
Dig about a one-foot deep hole and add a shovel of compost. Plant the rhizome sideways, but with the shoots pointed up. Add soil and mulch, then water the plants. That’s all there is to phase one of growing your own hops.
Hops follow the sleep, creep, leap phases of growth. The first year, you won’t get much, but by the third year, they should be producing lots of hops.
I keep thinking of the Danny and the Juniors song, “Let’s go to the Hop,” while writing this. The hop and the stroll are the only dances I could do.
The first shoots are called bull shoots. They can be removed so more shoots appear.
Something that I learned while writing this is the vines are not called vines but bines. I never heard of bines, but they grow clockwise around your supports. Your supports can be strings, a trellis or make a romantic arbor to sit under.
The word hops comes from the word hoppan, which means “to climb.” Hops aid with foam retention in beers. This brings back memories of KDKA’s Rege Cordic and his ads of “Old Frothingslosh Beer, the pale stale ale with the foam on the bottom.” I was very disappointed when I found out the foam was not really on the bottom.
The pH of your soil should be from 6 to 7.5 for growing hops.
The rhizomes can really spread, so you should trim the roots every year. Some use boxes to keep the roots from spreading or try planting them in containers.
Pick your hops in September and dry them out before using. I have no idea how to make beer. You may have to go to Google for that.
I still don’t have any idea why the word hops came to me when I was sleeping. I just hope I didn’t confuse it with IHOP, which I would enjoy. I love crepes.
I never hear the word IHOP without thinking of my late brother Bill. He was in Florida with a group of old retired folks, and they went to IHOP to eat. While standing in line, he started hopping around saying, “I HOP, I HOP!” Comedians must run in our family.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.