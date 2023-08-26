During my illustrious career as a grower at Weingartner’s, there were only a couple of plants that were a challenge to grow.
I may have grown the worst ivy geraniums around. The problem was in the watering. It was too much water, which caused edema to break out under the leaves. This made them unattractive.
Since my wife retired, I now have two choices in life – go out to a restaurant to eat or starve to death. One of the thousands of restaurants that we visit is Das Dutch Haus in Columbiana, Ohio. I always notice the beautiful ivy geraniums in hanging baskets in the entryway, but could never find the tag that said what variety they were.
This spring, I was shopping at Maple Grove Nursery and Greenhouse, and Sandy pointed out a new geranium she had. I didn’t purchase it, but I laid awake at night, thinking about trying it. I gave in and used my life savings to purchase two of them. I believe they were in 4-inch pots, but were very full, like most Maple Grove plants.
I took the two plants home, and potted them in a white 14-inch pedestal urn, which I got at a yard sale. They have been doing amazing. I normally would plant four to six geraniums in that size of pot. I did add a white Angelonia for the center, but it isn’t doing that great. It was not from Maple Grove.
Let me introduce you to the Interspecific Calliope (cal-lie-O-pee) geranium from Sygenta Flowers. The breeder Mitch Hanes crossed the regular zonal geraniums with the ivy geraniums to make this new species. This didn’t happen last week. He did it in the early 2000s. I’ve just been a little slow finding out about it. Now I know what those baskets are at Das Dutch Haus.
To make it complicated, there are four different series to choose from – the large, medium, cascade and landscape sizes. Maple Grove only had the Cascade Lavender variety available, so that’s what I got.
Hopefully, next year, they’ll expand their selections. In 2017, the Medium Dark Red won the national All American Selections Award. If you want a normal sized red geranium, this would be a good choice. It has an intense dark velvet red color and will bush out very nicely.
The Calliope geraniums are very easy to grow. They will get 10 to 12 inches tall, and spread out in a semi-trailing fashion. You don’t have to buy a ton of them to fill a pot.
You should fertilize them about every two to three weeks, and they will need the old blooms removed to keep them looking nice.
In addition, they are very versatile. You can grow them in baskets, containers or in the garden. Just plant them in well-drained soil. They don’t like wet feet and neither do I.
They will thrive in full sun, but will do well in partial shade, like where I have mine.
My wife enjoys the salad bar at Das Dutch Haus, but I never get it. I prefer the sampler of ham, chicken and beef. Although stuffing was always served at our house, I’ve never cared for it, so I tell them to leave it in the kitchen.
One thing that did I noticed at Das Dutch Haus is the waitresses all wear nylons. I thought they were a thing of the past. I Googled it and sure enough L’eggs is still in business. I hope they don’t start sending me ads now. They probably don’t have my size anyway.
Make your space a green space.
