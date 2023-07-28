As you probably know, I am not a huge fan of herbs. But, since I am a garden writer, I do feel obliged to include an article on them about every 16 years.
If you are into herbs, pay close attention, because I will be 95 years old before I write my next herb article.
I've chosen fennel to be my topic, and I have no earthly reason why. Since it is in the carrot family, there is no chance that I will ever try it, but for some reason, a couple of you out there may like it.
If you are going shopping for fennel seeds, there are two types of plants to grow. The herb-type varieties, which have leafy tops, are planted for their fronds and seeds. The bulb type fennel are grown if you want meaty bulbs for cooking.
You can direct sow the seeds mid-May in our area, or start them indoors and plant them outside in early June. They should be spaced 12 to 18 inches apart, a quarter to a half inch deep, in full sun. They can reach a height of 5 feet.
The plants don't need much fertilizer, but adding compost will help them out a bit. They will need regular watering.
Fennel will be ready for harvest in 60 to 90 days. You can also just buy the plants at your local garden center, which is a lot easier.
If container gardening is your thing, they can be grown in a 10-inch deep and wide pot.
Fennel could be a perennial in our area. If you let it go to seed, it will probably send up new plants next year, maybe even in places that you didn't have planned for them, like your neighbor's rose garden.
The plant will form a bulb that grows above the ground. The tops get light feathery leaves that resemble dill. When it goes to seed, it produces small yellow flowers.
When the bulb is ready for harvest, just cut the bulb off near the ground, or pull it completely out of the soil. How easy is that?
Every part of the the plant is edible. Just don't invite me over for dinner when you are going to use it. It can be eaten raw, sauteed, roasted or added to soups and sauces. They say it has an anise or licorice flavor. It caramelizes when it's cooked and gets a sweeter flavor.
The plant is rarely bothered by insects. It does get a caterpillar, but it's the larva of the swallowtail butterfly. Your first instinct may be to kill it, but just relocate it to your neighbor's plants until it turns into a butterfly. Then you won't dislike it anymore. If aphids appear, Neem oil will get rid of them.
There are a few plants that don't get along well with fennel. Don't plant them near tomatoes, beans, coriander or kohlrabi.
Fennel is supposed to be good for you. It contains dietary fiber, potassium and vitamin C. I get a kick out of other health benefits that are usually listed. The key word to watch out for is "may." I've read where it may curb your appetite, or may help with female problems. I guess that it has no effect on male problems. I was hoping it would help with going bald or bad knees, but those weren't mentioned.
I don't want to brag (yes, I do), but my Beefmaster tomato plant is within 12 inches of reaching my garage gutter. Within another week, it should be that tall. I'll need a boom truck to pick them. Doc Snow would be very proud of me.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.