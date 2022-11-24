I have a few pet peeves. People planting tall trees under electrical wires is one of them.
The power company then has to hire a tree company to cut the center of the tree branches off, so it doesn’t interfere with the wires. This costs the electric company lots of money, which we end up paying for in our electric bills.
Since the inventions of Ben Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and, nowadays, the cable companies, we have had wires running in front of our house. The days of having street trees at the edge of our sidewalks are over, especially if you have wires running in front of your house.
Fortunately, there are shorter trees available, if you feel you would like to plant something out by the sidewalk. These trees won’t interfere with the overhead wires.
Heptacodium miconiodes is probably a tree that you have never heard of. Thankfully, Proven Winners has given it a new name, Temple of Bloom. In China, where it originates, it is called the Seven Sons Flower.
The white flowers appears in whorls, on puffy panicles, which cover each branch tip. Each whorl contains seven flowers.
I wouldn’t get too excited about these flowers because they only last a week. But like myself, the tree has other attributes.
In late summer, after the flowers fall off, vivid red fan-like bracts appear, that look better than the white flowers. These bracts last well into the winter.
A plant that is more famous for its bracts than its flowers is the poinsettia. The yellow clump in the middle of the bract, the cyathia, is the actual flower. The red “petals” you see are the bracts.
After the bracts fall off the Temple of Bloom, there is still more excitement to come. The bark starts peeling, which gives winter interest to the tree.
The height of the tree is only 8 to 10 feet, so it won’t bother any of your electrical wires. The width is about the same with a 6- to 10-foot spread. I do not suggest planting it within 5 feet of the street or cars and trucks will hit the branches. It will give height to your landscape if mixed in with smaller shrubs.
Birds, butterflies and hummingbirds will stop by for some nectar while it is in bloom.
Temple of Bloom can be grown as a shrub or tree. If you go with the tree form, you will have to prune off some lower branches.
I’ve seen the tree available online for anywhere between $19.95 and $129.95, so choose wisely.
I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving. I don’t get involved in any of the preparation, but this year I thought I would be a nice guy and help out with the costs.
My wonderful health insurance company sent me a debit card for $100 to purchase food or gas. When my wife, daughter and grandson went shopping for the Thanksgiving meal, out of the kindness of my heart, I gave them my debit card to use. I figured it would cost about $25 for the meal. All I eat is the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, some corn and a piece of pie. That ought to come to about $25.
My first question when they came back from shopping was, “How much did you spend?” I get all the leftover money to spend. My wife said “76 dollars.” I about passed out. I thought maybe she bought an outfit or two with it, but I guess it was all for food. The price of corn must have really gone up.
That leaves me $24, which might be enough to buy gas for my snowblower.
Make your space a green space.
