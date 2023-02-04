It’s no big secret that I don’t care for vegetables.
Unfortunately, a ton of people do enjoy them and actually grow them in their gardens. Being a garden writer, it is probably mandatory that I include them in my articles once in a while. Today is one of those days.
Most what we call vegetables are actually fruits. If they contain seed, like apples or zucchini, they are fruits.
There are several of them that have never passed my lips. Members of the cucurbit family, such as zucchini, squash, pumpkin, gourds and cantaloupe, I could do without. Maybe on the Fourth of July I can handle a slice of watermelon, but that’s it.
One of the more popular cucurbits to grow is the zucchini. It is fairly easy to grow, and you get lots of fruits to pass out to your neighbors, friends or enemies. Let’s say that you would like to be a bigger pest next year and pass out more of those things. I am going to give you an idea to increase production and take up less space.
Zucchini do not like cold weather, so wait until Memorial Day to plant them. Just dig a hole, add compost and worm castings, and you are ready to add soil and plants.
The normal way to grow zucchini is to just let it grow as huge as possible so you can really impress your friends. There is actually no reason to have all of those leaves growing, unless you enjoy the jungle look in your garden.
Zucchini can be staked, which will take up less room, and give the plant more light and airflow.
You can use anything you want as a stake as long as it is 5-feet tall, and you can bury it 8 to 12 inches deep. Tomato cages work fine. Place the stake 3 inches from the seedling.
Next comes the pruning. Only prune leaves that are growing below the fruit. Cut the leaves off flush with the stems, and they will soon scar over.
The plant may not look as beautiful as a bushy one, but the pollinators will have a much easier time finding the flowers, and you won’t miss picking any fruit. Sometimes the fruits are well hidden, and you end up growing baseball bats.
The airflow will help prevent powdery mildew and keeping the leaves off the ground should help prevent any diseases. You can prune 30 to 40 percent of the foliage and not harm the plant.
Pick the fruit when it is 5 to 8 inches long. The people that actually eat zucchini say they taste better at that size. Give the overgrown ones to your neighbors to throw away.
Another trick to help prevent bugs and diseases is to plant what they call a trap crop. On the other side of the garden, plant some Blue Hubbard squash before you plant your main crop. Bugs like them best, and will leave your main crop alone.
If you are having trouble attracting pollinators, cucurbits are easily hand pollinated. If you look closely, the females have small fruit growing under the flower. The males do not. Brush the male pollen onto the female flower, and you will raise a huge family.
I don’t know if George Brennemen, the old mailman, raises zucchini or not. If he grows as many of those as he does tomatoes, I wouldn’t bother planting zucchini at all. Just tell him that you know me, and you will have hand-delivered vegetables until November.
Make your space a green space.
