It’s that time of year when Proven Winners posts its Shrub Madness game.
They show photos of about 50 different shrubs, and you choose which shrubs to eliminate and which one will become No. 1. I play every year and, as smart as I am, I have never won.
This year as I was making my choices, there was a shrub that I was not familiar with on the chart. Since I am a sucker for red and yellow flowers, I kept voting for it until I had to make my final decision, and I voted for a hydrangea because that’s what usually wins.
The name of the plant is Sister Disco Cytisus scorparius (sy-TIS-us sko-PAIR-ee-us). It is more commonly known as broom plant.
Sister Disco is in the pea family, so the blooms resemble sweet pea flowers, and the pods look like flattened pea pods. The plant sends out these cute red and yellow bicolor blooms in the spring, which may blend in with your spring flowering bulbs.
The height of the plant is 3 to 4 feet tall, and you never need to prune it. It blooms on old wood, so if you do prune, make sure you do it in the spring, right after it blooms.
The plant has both good and bad characteristics. Let’s discuss the good stuff. First on my list, it is deer tolerant. Rudolph and his gang are still hanging around my neighborhood, but shouldn’t bother the plant while they are devouring everything else I have growing.
Number two is it is salt tolerant. You can plant it by the road where the salt trucks pass by or next to the sidewalk that you keep salted to prevent your wife from slipping and breaking her neck. You are such a thoughtful person.
If you are in to cut flowers, Sister Disco can be used to color up your flower vases.
The bad side to the plant is that, in some areas, it can become invasive, but that is mainly out west. It is not a big problem around here.
Plant Sister Disco in full sun in sandy soil. They don’t care for soil that stays moist.
Guess who just stopped by? None other than my old neighbor Mike. He lives in Katy, Texas, now and was in Pittsburgh on a business trip. He drove to New Castle to see how his ditch beautification project turned out. Unfortunately, Mike number three has been getting rid of some of the plants because they were becoming overgrown. Also Mike the third has removed the 8 million hostas that Mike number one had planted. Mike number one always referred to himself as the Hosta King. He was only the Hosta King in Pennsylvania. They don’t grow so well in Texas. Now he is just Texas Mike.
Mike also had to confess that he can’t grow tomatoes in Texas. The soil is nothing but clay, and his beefsteak tomatoes don’t taste as good as the ones grown here. He is now down to three tomato plants that he grows in a greenhouse that his wonderful wife Judy bought for him.
He also mentioned that he no longer takes walks in the green space behind his house because he is afraid the coyotes will get him.
It was also nice to hear stories about my buddy Tom the cat. I think Tom was the only cat that ever liked me. Tom has since passed away.
Don’t tell anyone but I also learned that Mike now outweighs me by 50 pounds. That Texas barbecue must be really be agreeing with him.
Make your space a green space.
