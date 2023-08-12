I am a proud graduate of NeCaHi, the “Sioux of ‘62” Class.
My homeroom teacher for three years was Miss Anselmo. For some miraculous reason, I got to sit next to Judy Caruso most of that time. Judy was both beautiful and personable and was elected to be our homecoming queen, which she well deserved. For about 60 years after graduation, I rarely saw her. Now I run into her about three times a week, and she is still that beautiful and personable girl who sat beside me in high school.
The other day while we were talking she said, “I have a question for you. My daughter has a sunflower, and a couple of the flowers won’t open. Why?”
Without actually seeing the plant, that is a hard question to answer. She said it is a shorter sunflower, which her daughter got as a gift, if I remember correctly. Then she added that one flower had opened, but the other two beside it haven’t.
Sunflowers need at least six hours of full sun. If they have less than that, it could be the problem.
I don’t know the variety, but the way she described it, it could be a Sunfinity or something close to it. They are usually potted plants that may get 12 to 24 inches tall.
Since there was one flower that was done blooming, I told her to remove it. This would encourage the other blooms to open and keep the plant tidy.
Removing spent flowers is important if you have an annual plant that was grown from seed. A plant’s only desire is to produce a flower, get pollinated and produce seeds that will drop to the ground to grow more plants next season. If you remove the spent bloom before it produces its seeds, that plant feels that it has failed and sends up another flower. Leaving the flower on the plant until it produces seeds sends the message that it did its job, and the plant will quit producing flowers or just pass away.
There is a huge difference between a plant that is grown from seed and one that is produced by vegetative cuttings. Let’s take the petunia for an example. Petunias grown from seed are the ones you usually buy in packs of six. They need deadheaded to keep blooming.
I’ve told this story before, but it has changed the petunia market. Ushio Sakazaki was working for Suntory, a Japanese wine making company. He was sent to the rain forest to find great tasting grapes. While there, he discovered a wild petunia growing with thousands of blooms. He took cuttings back to Japan, crossed it with some seed petunias, and we got the Surfinia petunias, which don’t produce a seed. They don’t require deadheading. Ushio also came up with the Vista petunias that you see growing in front of the New Englander on Wilmington Road.
When you remove a bloom from a plant like the seed-grown petunias, it is very important that you just don’t pull the petals off. If you only do that, the seeds are still being produced, which takes the energy away from the plant. Cut the stem back to the next set of leaves to be sure that you removed the seed heads.
It would be nice if the plant companies would put on the tag whether it is grown from seed or vegetative cuttings.
In grade school, I attended the old West Side school. When I moved on to George Washington Junior High, my life changed. I became friends with the fun-loving boys from Mahoningtown. I learned a whole new language, without studying any books. To this day I still enjoy those classmates, but I don’t know what half of those words meant. I just knew not to use them in front of my mother, or there would have been another switch missing from our peach tree.
Make your space a green space.
