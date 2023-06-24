It’s been 19 years since I started writing this column. Never once, in all that time, have I written about celery, mainly because I don’t care for it.
Celery is said to be one of the most pesticide contaminated produce items on grocery shelves. If you are concerned about that, it might be best to grow your own.
I really didn’t think anyone grew celery around here, until my neighbor Trish invited me over to see her celery plants. I, being a kind neighbor, went over and got a tour of her celery. I also got to visit her onion plants, where Milly the dog likes to lay. They were flat.
Trish either bought the plants at N&N in New Wilmington or Andy Byler’s Pine Hills greenhouse in Fayette. I don’t know what type she bought, but the Tango variety will grow best in less than ideal conditions.
Celery has a reputation for being hard to grow at home, but Trish’s plants looked fine. Since celery is supposed to be good for you, and you can actually swallow it, here are some basic celery-growing tips.
Celery prefers 6 to 8 hours of full sun. Unfortunately, Trish’s only gets about 15 minutes of sun, but they are doing fine so far.
Since celery is a marshland plant, the main need for them is constant water. Water daily if possible when the temperature is above 70 degrees. Watering them once a week will not work. Celery is 95 percent water, but I don’t know what the other 5 percent is other than stuff that makes it taste so terrible.
The plants love compost. A 2-inch layer on top of your soil is ideal.
Celery does not take up much room in your garden. You can plant them 6 inches apart. A whole crop can be grown in an area the size of a dinner plate. Four plants will also fit in a 12-by-12-inch container.
Fertilize your plants with a 5-10-10 about once a month, or use fish fertilizer according to directions.
When your plant has 10 stalks, cut what you need, when you need it. Harvest the outermost stalks first. You should keep seven stalks at all times. Cut the stalks you need as close to the ground as possible. Pieces of stalk left on the plant could attract bugs or diseases.
Some varieties of celery need blanching before you eat them. This can be done by mounding soil up the stems or by using pipes made of cardboard. This will turn the stalks white. Some varieties are self blanching. This is some information you need to know when you make your purchase.
If you are a Bloody Mary cocktail fan, that drink was introduced in 1920 at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris. It wasn’t until 1960 that a guest at a Chicago hotel was given a Bloody Mary without anything to stir it with. He solved the problem by grabbing a stick of celery from the bar. Now you know why that thing is sticking out of your Bloody Mary glass. I think spoons would also work.
I personally don’t care for carbonated beverages, so I use the straw to stir my Pepsi and root beer, to lighten the fizz. I would never think of using celery or carrots to do this.
This week, my old neighbor Mike Number 1 came to visit with his wife, Judy, and they met my newest neighbor Mike Number 3 and Trish. Judy informed me of the sad news that Mike 1 cannot grow tomatoes in Texas. Maybe he should try yellow roses. I hear in the song that they are loved there.
Make your space a green space.
