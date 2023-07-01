Herbs were not a part of my life while growing up.
Since my mother was originally from Kentucky, her main flavoring for food was bacon grease. There was never one leaf of basil – ever – present in our Bluff Street home. Even though my wife is half Italian, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a basil leaf in our kitchen. If it comes in a McCormick bottle, that’s what we’d use.
For those of you who want to grow your own basil to use on pizza or in spaghetti sauce, the good news is it is quite an easy herb to grow.
There are several types of basil, but because I don’t want to take up the whole paper, I’m only going to discuss the most popular one, Italian basil. All basil plants are in the mint family, which thrive in our area.
Basil can be either grown from seed or bought in pots at you local garden center. Basil cannot withstand frost, so wait until mid-May to plant it in your garden. It can also be planted in containers, which can be moved back into the house on cold nights if you want to go through all of that.
Basil plants needs six to eight hours of full sun to thrive and have the best flavor. If it is grown in shade, it will not do well.
Correct watering of basil is very important. If the plant undergoes stress, it can develop downy mildew, be more susceptible to pests and will bolt (go to seed) faster. You probably don’t want any of that to happen.
Watering is best done in the morning so the leaves have time to dry out. If you are not able to water until later in the day, try not to get any water on the leaves. Of course, you can’t control when it rains, which only seems to happen when you plan a picnic or get married. It rained horribly on our wedding day.
The plants should be watered when you stick your finger – your choice of which one – two knuckles deep in the soil, and the soil is dry. Each plant should receive about a quart of water a couple of times a week. They should be fertilized about once a month with a fertilizer that is higher in nitrogen – the first number – than potassium and phosphate, the second and third numbers.
Pruning your plants is another important step to make sure you have enough leaves for your pizza. After you have three or four sets of leaves, remove a third of the tip. This will cause your plant to bush out better. Tip pruning should be done every two weeks. Do not just remove the leaves. You want to prune it back to about a quarter inch above the next set of leaves. Of course if you have your pizza delivered, you can skip all of these steps.
Should pests invade your plant, you can use Safer organic bug spray or mix 2 teaspoons of Dawn dish soap to a gallon of water and spray on the plant.
Proven Winners has introduced the first Italian sweet basil resistant to downy mildew called Amazel. It is also sterile and will not produce a seed.
Another variety from Proven Winners that does produce a seed but is mildew resistant is Pesto Besto. Other varieties you might want to try are Emerald Tower Everleaf, which gets 3 feet tall, or Pesto Perpetuo basil, which does not produce a seed.
Herbs are not used much in our kitchen. I do have oregano and spearmint plants growing in the landscape, but they have never been touched by our chef. Bacon grease isn’t used either. If it’s not in Season All salt, we do without.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.