When traveling with my grandson, I try to point out things of botanical interest.
He usually ignores anything I say about plants, so I was shocked the other night when he said he wanted to grow dahlias this year. He did not ask me for any advice, but I’ll give it to him anyway.
There are hundreds of varieties to grow, from small bushy ones with 2-inch flowers to large dinner-plate sizes that get 15-inch blooms. I have no idea what variety he wants to grow, and I doubt he does either.
Dahlias are grown from tubers that you purchase online or at the garden center. The ones bought online may look like a potato, but the ones in the garden centers usually come in bags with many tubers growing off one shoot. If you buy the ones with many tubers attached, you can divide them by cutting off each tuber with a knife. Make sure each tuber has an eye, or bud, showing.
Dahlias like it warm, so don’t plant them until you plant your tomatoes and peppers, usually around June 1.
Dahlias also need full sun, about 8 hours of it a day. Dig the hole 4 to 6 inches deep, and wide enough to be able to lay your tuber sideways. Make sure the eye, or bud, is pointing up. Cover the tubers with 2 inches of soil, and water lightly. Do not water them again until the leaves appear. Tubers rot easily with too much water.
When you have three sets of leaves, it is time to pinch out the center growth. This will make the plant bushier and produce more flowers.
Now you can start fertilizing the plants once a month with a 5-10-10 fertilizer. You don’t want to use a fertilizer that is high in nitrogen, which is the first of the three numbers mentioned on the label.
Should you decide to grow the large dinner-plate size ones that get 4 to 5 feet tall, they will need staked. Tomato cages work, but I don’t feel that they are very attractive. A wooden stake will work and may be a little nicer looking than a cage, and easier to hide.
It is suggested that you don’t place mulch over the plants because the tubers need the sun.
The flowers will usually form in threes. To get the biggest bloom, remove the two side shoot flowers. If you don’t care, just leave them alone. You should have blooms in eight weeks. Deadheading the spent blooms will give you more flowers.
Deer don’t bother dahlias, but slugs do. Slugs can be removed by picking them off the plant, or by using slug bait. Since my grandson hates removing stink bugs, I doubt that he will be removing any slugs by hand. I doubt that I would be either.
When it frosts, dig up the tubers and dry them in the sun for a couple of days, then store for the winter. I put mine in a Giant Eagle bag and place them in the closet by an outside wall.
The dahlia was named after the Swedish botanist Anders Dahl, if anybody ever asks. They were discovered by the Spanish growing wild on hillsides in Mexico.
My grandson turned 19 this week, and we were treated to an elegant dinner at the Avalon Golf Course in Warren, Ohio. Afterwards, we went to his house watch him open gifts. I don’t know exactly how many he got, but our trunk was full of prizes for him.
He has it better than I did in my younger days. He drives a Mercedes while we drove a Studebaker. My birthday was celebrated with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and a piece of cake. My gift was usually a pair of pants. Some say he has it better because he’s cuter than me, but I know more about plants.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.