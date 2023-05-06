For all of you kiddos out there, Mother’s Day is on May 14 this year. This is a big holiday for greenhouses and florists, so it wouldn’t hurt to shop a little early to get the best selection.
If you have no idea what to get mom this year, I do have a suggestion that might be a little different. Why not get mom something that is useful around the house and will last more than just through the summer months? Are you ready for this? I bet your mother will be thrilled to receive a tropical pitcher plant this year.
You may ask, “What in the world is a tropical pitcher plant?” I’m going to tell you.
Plants need nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to grow. Unfortunately, they are not available in the soil in some areas. In order for the plant to live, it has to come up with a different way to get those nutrients. Some varieties of plants have figured out how to do this. They eat bugs. That particular group of plants are called carnivorous plants.
The pitcher plant forms a growth at the end of its tendrils that resembles the pitchers you would make iced tea in. At the top of the pitcher is the mouth, where bugs are attracted by the smell of nectar. The mouth of the plant is very slippery. When the bugs slide down into a little pool, they can’t escape. They drown and are digested by enzymes. That’s how the plant gets its nitrogen and phosphorus.
Ants are a favorite food, but they also eat wasps, yellow jackets and the ever popular stink bugs. I have a ceiling light in the kitchen, which also enjoys collecting stink bugs.
Just think how thankful mom will be when she never has to buy plant food or bug spray. Just water it every couple of days, and it will be fine.
Pitcher plants prefer bright light or they may not produce the pitchers. Some suggest four hours of direct sun is preferable. They grow in peat moss.
They do not like temperatures below 55 degrees, so it is best to keep them in the house except during warm weather.
The pitchers should last a couple of months. They will turn brown and should be removed at the tendril. They will produce new pitchers.
I discovered that you should be able to purchase these plants locally, if you want one. Butterfly Wish Bouquet at 419 Mount Air Road in Mt. Jackson said they would be getting in a fresh supply in late April. I’m not real familiar with them, but they do florist work and raise butterflies. They also have a drive-up stand in their yard, where you can purchase bouquets and plants.
There are many different varieties of these plants that get their food in strange ways. Some act as a restroom for bugs. They stop by, have a bite of nectar, do their business and move on. One species has large enough flowers that bats use it as a home. The bat also takes advantage of the facilities, which is very nutritious for the plant.
The unnoticeable flowers produce tiny seeds, which are dispersed by the wind, should you want to raise some of these plants yourself.
If there are no bugs in the house, do not substitute meat for a meal. Just go spider or ant hunting, and drop them in the pitcher. You could also stop by my house and get one of the stink bugs out of the kitchen ceiling light. There’s no charge.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.