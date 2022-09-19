We recently took a short trip to Akron, Ohio, traveling Interstates 80 and 76 to get there.
What I could not help but notice was that there were more than a hundred billion goldenrod plants growing along the highway. August and September are the months when they really begin to shine and put on a spectacular show. You wonder what they have been doing all summer because they go unnoticed until bloom time.
Goldenrod’s botanical name is Solidago, which is Latin for solidus – to make whole. Native Americans used the plant a lot for medicinal purposes.
The plant is in the aster family. A lot of the blue flowers that you see now are asters.
When viewing the billions of these plants growing along the highway, one might think they are an invasive species, but this is not the case. An invasive species only applies to foreign plants that naturalize and take over our native plants. Goldenrod is a native plant.
Right now, as the monarch butterflies head south for the winter, goldenrod is a valued food source for their trip, sort of like Cracker Barrel is a food source for any trip I go on.
The flowers of goldenrod are edible, but I may pass on that delicacy. The leaves can be cooked like spinach, but I find no reason why I would ever try that either.
There are more than 140 varieties of goldenrod, and some are grown in home landscapes. Varieties like Little Lemon and Baby Gold are shorter and can be planted in your flower garden. I did see one home with goldenrod in their flower bed. It looked nice.
Goldenrod is spread by underground rhizomes and by reseeding. If you should plant them in your landscape, you may need to remove the spent flowers to keep the seeds from falling to the ground and reproducing. You will also need to divide the plant every few years to keep it from taking over your lawn. The plant lives for decades.
To make it bushy, remove part of the stem while it is still young. Deadheading the flowers also will prolong the bloom time.
One of the big lies told about goldenrod is that it produces pollen and will make you sneeze and your eyes water. This is not true. Goldenrod is pollinated by insects, not by blowing around the area and up your honker.
Goldenrod does have a buddy that usually grows in the same area that will cause your allergies to react. That plant is called ragweed. Sometimes they grow side by side. Goldenrod is like me, innocent. Ragweed is the guilty party. If you can see the pollen, it cannot fit up your nasal passages. You want to be concerned with the pollen that you can’t see.
I am one of the lucky ones who does not have allergies, except to cats. I can sniff all the ragweed I want to and not be affected, but let me sit in a chair where a cat has been and I can no longer breathe. I’ve never had poison ivy either.
We did stop at Cracker Barrel on our trip. I usually order the sampler, but I couldn’t find it on the menu. I hate it when the menu changes, but I was finally able to figure out how to get my grits and fried apples, along with eggs, bacon, sausage and country ham. Everything was delicious.
I did not see any goldenrod dishes on the menu, which was fine with me.
Make your space a green space.
