In case you have been cooped up and lost track of time, Memorial Day is two days away. Local greenhouses have reported a huge surge in business. It’s not as bad as the toilet paper boom, but plants are very popular right now.
People are happy to get out, and one of the first places they are visiting is the greenhouse. One grower stated, “We seem to be more important than groceries.”
I was asked by my daughter to accompany her and my grandson to an Amish greenhouse in their area while they picked out their plants. When she finally decided what color of geranium she wanted, I was called into action.
My grandson Austin had already started picking out some plants before I arrived at the bench. I estimate that over my lifetime, I’ve picked out 350,000 geraniums. I know what to look for, and I know what the customer looks for. Blooms are their top priority, even if the plant is half dead.
My grandson was no different. He had picked out geraniums with one nice bloom per plant. I had to tell him to put them back.
This was a teaching moment. Plants closest to the edge of the bench and very reachable are the first to be chosen. I taught him to look where other people can’t reach, to find the ones that haven’t been picked over.
His next lesson was that while a bloom is good, the geranium should also have several buds on it. A bloom may only last a few days, so you need the buds. He then picked out a few worthy of my approval.
Geraniums are very popular garden plants. We owe John Tradescant thanks for bringing them from South Africa to Charles I of England back in 1632. Thanks, John.
Zonal geraniums are the oldest and the most famous varieties. The other type that we see is the ivy geranium. It is usually found in hanging baskets or planters that need something that vines down.
It took 14 years of breeding, but now there is a new class of geraniums called “Interspecific.” They are a cross between the zonal and the ivy geranium. You may see the word “Calliope” on the tag.
Sandy at Maple Grove says, “They are some of the best. The heads are bigger, and the flowers last longer.” Sandy said they carried five different colors, but now she is down to two colors, pink and lavender.
The Calliope geranium stems are mounding and semi-trailing. They can be used in a hanging basket or in a planter. They love the heat, and will grow where no other geranium will, like Texas. I wonder if my old neighbor Mike has any growing, or if he is still trying to be the new hosta king of Texas. I see potential for a song there, like to the tune of the “Yellow Rose of Texas,” but make it, “He’s the hosta king of Texas.”
Calliope geraniums come in 14 colors, if you can find them. They will bounce back quickly after a rain. Deadheading will help keep them producing more and more flowers.
They also are heavy feeders. Use a fertilizer with a lot of nitrogen in it. Nitrogen if the first number in a fertilizer, like 20-10-10.
While shopping at the Amish greenhouse with my 16-year-old grandson, I naturally tried to fix him up with a 15-year-old Amish girl who was working there. So much for my matchmaking. Neither one of them seemed to be interested in getting married, even though they both liked pizza. That’s more than my wife and I have in common.
Make your space a green space.
