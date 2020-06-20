I’m sorry to report that my wife’s friend Ambrose the groundhog has not returned this year. Either he met with foul play or passed away during the winter of natural causes.
Neither Ambrose nor his relatives have showed up this year to eat my rose of Sharon leaves. I did see that Rick the rabbit has made a joyful return to the backyard.
These animals are cute, but we don’t want them visiting our vegetable gardens for their dinner. Keeping them out can be a little tricky and time consuming.
I’ve noticed that a few of my neighbors have erected some fencing around their gardens for protection. My neighbor Seth built a normal fence, which is about two feet high, around his garden. That should keep the rabbits and groundhogs out.
When I drove past my friends Zack and Stephanie’s garden, I couldn’t help but notice the conglomerated fencing that they have erected. I right away assumed that they were expecting King Kong, or his buddy Godzilla, to invade their peppers and built a fence large enough to keep them out. Naturally, I stopped in for a quick interview.
Zack and Stephanie are both teachers. They do a lot of research before implementing a plan for everything they do in the garden. Last year, Zack said the deer ate his peppers. This was confirmed by Stephanie who said, “We saw the hoof prints in the garden.”
This year, that is not going to happen. Zack constructed a 28-inch high fence to keep the rabbits out. He then added some eight-foot high, half-inch electrical conduit and strung aluminum fence wire a foot apart between the posts. He also hung white caution tape from the wires to help repel the deer. In Zack’s research, he learned that deer can jump eight feet, so that’s why the fencing is to high. I definitely will give you a report on how well this worked for them.
Zack and Seth both have a knack for construction. I don’t! My approach is to use animal repellents, which is a much easier method to combat the problem.
Yes, I have a favorite. Bonide Repels All has worked for me.
Repels All is an organic repellent, which contains cloves, garlic oil and whole eggs solids. The animals listed on the label that it repels are crows, chipmunks, deer, groundhogs, rabbits, raccoons, skunks, squirrels and the occasional armadillo.
The label states that it will last for two months, but is also says to apply more frequently during rapid growth.
Repels All comes as granules or a liquid spray. This time I bought the granules and all I have to do is sprinkle it all around my garden. No construction involved.
When animals visit your garden area, and get a whiff of the smell, it causes a mild irritation to their nasal passages. Then, they flee the scene. It’s just like when my wife walks in the door after getting a new permanent. I also am prompted to flee the scene.
Repels All can also be used when you are planting bulbs, to protect them from critters. Apply one tablespoon per bulb, before filling in with soil.
There are other repellents available that you can use. Try what works best for you.
For all of you who are dying to know what we did on our anniversary, we took a drive to the Allegheny National Forest and to see the Kinzua Dam. Neither one of us had ever seen it. We stayed for about 10 minutes and started home.
The forest is nice, but a little overwhelming for us city folks. I can’t believe how excited my wife got when we reached civilization, and she saw her first roadside sign.
We then drove to Foxburg and had dinner at the Allegheny Grill. It was delicious, but we had a little trouble understanding the elevator buttons. We almost had dinner in their storage room.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.