It is a very nice gesture to give someone a live plant as a gift, for whatever the occasion.
Some thought must go into your purchase though, so the recipient doesn't curse you out when the plant starts growing through the ceiling, or they have to give it a bucket of water everyday.
Should someone be lying in a hospital bed with two broken legs, you don't want to give them a ficus tree that they might have to rent a U-haul to transport it home. Something a little smaller would be more appropriate.
Let's take for instance the spider plant, Chlorophytum comosum. It's a smaller plant that they can put on their lap while being escorted out of the hospital. Just think how decorative they would look being pushed through the halls, waving to everyone, with a spider plant on their lap. Everyone would be in awe.
There are a couple of varieties of spider plants. The Vittatum type has green foliage with a single off white stripe down the center of each leaf. I don't like this one, so don't give it to me if I'm laid up somewhere.
Then there is the Variegatum variety, that I like much more. It has off-white stripes running along the edge of each green leaf.
Once a spider plant starts maturing, it produces small white flowers, which turn into pups. These off-shoots look like little spiders, thus the name. If the shoots looked like possums, they would probably be called possum plants, but they hang down like little spiders.
This always reminds me of the time I was decorating for a wedding at a local church. The florist was also there doing her thing. Somehow the conversation started about spider plants having babies. The florist said hers didn't have any little spiders because it was a male plant. I didn't want to be a know it all, so I kept my mouth shut, for the first and only time in my life. Spider plants are not male or female. If you aren't getting the off-shoots, you're not growing them correctly.
Place the plant near a window, where they won't get direct sun, which may burn the leaves. During the winter, this should not be a problem. The sun is not very bright then, unless you are sitting in my pew at First Baptist Church. I was being blinded by it, so I mentioned it to the head usher Fred Feil. Fred took care of the problem, by closing the blinds on the windows. Not only that, he went far and above his duty, by making sure it either rains or snows on Sunday morning, and we no longer have any sun at all. Thanks Fred.
Now comes the question, "Why does my spider plant get brown tips?"
This can be caused by the soil being too dry, low humidity, or salt buildup.
I realize that you don't normally salt your plant, but the fluoride in your tap water may be the problem. Using distilled water will help alleviate this. Also washing the salts out of the soil every once in a while will help.
If you feel you don't have enough spider plants, they can easily be reproduced by removing a two-inch pup and placing it in a pot with loose soil. It will root in no time, and you are in business.
One other suggestion that I have is, make sure the patient that you are giving the spider plant to, doesn't have arachnophobia, the fear of spiders. In that case, a philodendron would be more appropriate.
Make your space a green space.
