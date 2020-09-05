Sixteen years ago, on May 17, 2004, I wrote an article on bagworms. Six years ago, I wrote another article on the same subject.
If you remember what I said back then, feel free to skip this week’s column and go work the crossword puzzle.
My friend Evelyn called me and said she had something for me, which she would leave on her front porch. She added, “It will be inside a small cream cheese container.”
I couldn’t wait to get it! I love presents. I carefully removed the lid. Inside were nine bagworms. No one ever gave me bagworms before. It was hard to hold back the tears.
Bagworms have been on my mind ever since Brandon Ratvasky of Ratvasky’s Nursery at 1067 Garner Road, Edinburg, held a contest to do a live video at the home of someone who had bagworms. My friend Natalie won. Congratulations Natalie and, of course, her mother Diane.
Brandon says, “Bagworms have been pesky buggers for about three seasons now, and this year seems to be the worst. Our advice to anyone that has them is to pull off the bags and incinerate them.”
I’ll probably just roast mine over an open fire.
The life cycle of the bagworm is quite interesting. Bagworms are the larvae (worm stage) of a moth that is rarely seen. Get this, only the males have wings and can go out carousing around. The females stay home and eat and have kids, 500 to 1,000 of them.
If she would know her fate, maybe she wouldn’t send out that pheromone, a strong scent, that attracts the male to her home. He comes in, does his thing and leaves, without even a goodbye kiss.
That sounds like the fun part, but the male has no mouth, and cannot eat. That’s horrible! So without food, he dies, but he had fun while he was here.
The poor female is now left with all those kids to raise by herself. She eventually dies, too, probably from a broken heart.
The eggs hatch in late May or early June and parachute from their home by an attached silk. This silk flies through the air, lands on your arborvitae, and builds a nest out of leaves and silk. They then spend the next three months eating your foliage. That’s when you call Brandon to find out what is going on.
Sometimes it is very difficult to tell the difference between pine cones and the bagworm nests. They can be side by side on the plants.
It is about time now for them to quit eating and go back into their bag. Bonide Systemic Insect Control is what Brandon recommends for control, but the worms have to digest it to pass away. It is getting a little late for the spray.
Evelyn was telling me how difficult it was to rip the nest open. Since I needed a photo of the worm inside, I bypassed the ripping procedure, and cut the top off, but no worm was seen. I thought, maybe if I squeezed the bottom, someone might stick their head out. It worked, and Mrs. Bagworm will now be seen in the New Castle News, just before she succumbs to a broken heart, and 1,000 kids to raise.
If you want to learn more about gardening, my six-week class at Butler County Community College starts Sept. 14 at the New Castle location and Sept. 15 at Linden Pointe in Hermitage. Both classes start at 6:30 p.m. and are an hour long. The cost is a mere $39. I work cheap.
Since no burning is allowed in Neshannock, except on Saturday, my worms will be enjoying life inside the cream cheese container until then. Maybe I might let them out a bit to play with my neighbor’s duck. Then I may not have to burn them.
Oh, I almost forgot, Happy Birthday to my wife Carol.
Make your space a green space.
