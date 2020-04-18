I will be the first to admit, my memory isn’t what it used to be.
Just this morning, while taking a shower, I couldn’t remember if I washed my hair or not. It’s probably not a big deal because there are only about 20 hairs left up there, but just to be safe I washed it again.
On the other hand, if an event happened when I was 7 years old and playing with the Marshall kids, I remember every little detail. One of the questions we used to ask each other was, “Do you want a nickel?” After we said “yes,” the reply was, “Slide down a pickle.”
I remember back as a child I would eat sweet pickles. Mom never told me that they were cucumbers, something I have yet to allow near my mouth. Dill pickles don’t stand a chance either.
If you like pickles, they can be easily grown in the garden or perhaps in a patio container. The first thing you need to do is choose a variety. To do this, we need to learn some really big words like monoecious, gynoecious, and parthenocarpic.
Most older cucumber varieties are monoecious. This means the male and female flowers live together on the same plant, but it is male dominated. The male flowers arrive first and, of course, the females tag along a little later. You can tell the female flowers by looking for the fruit under the flower. Usually the flowers are 80 percent male and 20 percent female. As you all know, males don’t produce any kids, so only 20 percent of the flowers actually do anything.
The gynoecious varieties produce 80 percent female flowers and only 20 percent male. The females still need pollinated, so they sneak a few male seeds in the packet. Sometimes the seeds are a different color. Burpee’s Pick a Bushel, a 2014 All-American Selection winner, I assume is a sample of a gynoecious plant. They really don’t tell you on the pack.
The parthenocarpic varieties are all female and don’t need a man around. They can be grown in a greenhouse. The variety County Fair 83 is parthenocarpic.
Seeds can be sown directly in the garden around June 1, about 1 1/2 to 2 inches deep. They love compost, so add 2 to 3 cups per hole. Plant in an area that gets 8 hours of full sun.
Unless you are growing the bush varieties, you will need a trellis. Cukes produce tendrils, which will cling to whatever support you give them.
The plants will need a fertilizer that is high in nitrogen until the flowers appear. Nitrogen is the first number on a can of fertilizer. You want the first number higher than the other two, such as 20-10-10. When flowers start to appear, switch to a balanced fertilizer like 10-10-10 to promote the fruit growth.
Cucumbers are mostly water, so keep the soil moist, watering a couple times a week. This will produce a crispier fruit.
Pick the fruit when they are 3 to 6 inches long. I would use a pruner or a pair of scissors rather than trying to snap them off.
Keep the insects, like the yellow and black striped cucumber beetle, off the plants using whatever method of organic or other insecticide you prefer. Also watch out for pickle worms that hide in the vines. They have to be surgically removed.
Should you get a little lazy and not pick your pickles promptly, production of pretty pickles will peter out. If the ends starts turning yellow, you may have waited too long.
It’s been centuries since I actually ate a pickle. Yes, I do remove them from my McDouble hamburgers. I will sometimes go to Five Guys and get a burnt burger with ketchup and relish. That probably counts as eating pickles.
Make your space a green space.
