Well, it breaks my heart to report to you that I lost again in the Proven Winners Shrub Madness game.
My plant came in second, but that’s as close as I got to choosing the winner. I’m lucky that I didn’t put any big money on it.
Shrub Madness, which coincides with March Madness, has 64 Proven Winner plants to select from. Participants vote for their favorite each week. The winners each week advance to the next round until the final winner is officially named on March 31.
My pick was the Double Take Scarlet Flowering Quince, several of which I own. It did come in second, which made me very proud, but no cigar.
With 384,000 gardeners casting their votes, the winner was the Oso Easy Italian Ice Rose Bush. I’m not sure if people liked the plant or Italian ice.
The Italian Ice rose bush was bred by Chris Warner, who lives across the ocean in Shropshire, England. I’ve never heard of the place, and I have no vacation plans to visit there. Let me know what it’s like if you ever visit. Maybe bring me back a T-shirt.
Chris’ new rose bush needs no deadheading or spraying for disease. It gets between 18 and 30 inches tall and wide. The blooms are somewhat the color of the peace rose, but smaller.
My wife and I differ on almost everything. She likes pink roses, I prefer yellow. The Italian Ice buds are orange, that open to soft yellow flowers with pink margins. Maybe I can get her to agree on this variety, but I don’t have my hopes up.
The semi-double flowers consist of 24-30 petals, so it isn’t just a flat rose. They will be in flower almost all summer long. You don’t have to prune them either, unless you want to shape them a bit in the spring, like some of you might do before trying on your swimsuit.
Butterflies and hummingbirds enjoy them, but the deer will stay away. They should be planted in full sun to part shade.
Should you have a pool or a nice sunny patio, Oso Easy rosebushes can be planted in containers. That way, you can move them anywhere you want when company comes over, if we are ever allowed to have company again.
Oso Easy rosebushes are long lived, so you won’t have to buy them every few years, like you do a car.
It is always best to water roses in the morning, trying not to get water on the leaves, if possible.
Now let’s talk about Italian ice. I’ve tried the Italian ice at Cascade Park when my wife graciously lets me have one, which is rarely. I have to say that I enjoyed it. It was much softer than what I was used to as a kid.
Growing up on Bluff Street, we had an ice ball man, Tom the Bomb, who parked his bus right in front of my house. I was a steady customer, thanks to my brother Bill’s piggy bank. Yes, I got in trouble when my sister Evelyn caught me. I didn’t do any jail time, but there went my ice balls.
I recently read that John Sarandrea is opening a Rita’s Italian Ice in Hermitage. I’m sure I’ll be visiting there also, when it opens.
The name Italian ice on the rose may have been a game changer in the voting. Next year if they present a plant with the name “Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows,” that’s the one I’m voting on, whether I like the plant or not. Coney Island Chili might also be a winning name.
Make your space a green space.
