Summer comes to a close Tuesday, and autumn will officially begin. Soon, I will no longer be sitting out on my patio with the duck asking for meal worms and for me to fill his little pond, which he personally made, with water.
This summer, I received a record number of calls to come and visit people’s gardens. A lot of them wanted me to see a particular plant that they were proud to have grown. I’ve tried to visit everyone who asked.
A few weeks ago, Patty Peterson of Neshannock Township wanted me to see her Coffee Cup elephant ears plant, which she was so proud of. Patty, who had bought the plant from Andy Byler at Pine Hills Greenhouse, was amazed that the foot-tall plant with three leaves was now 6 feet tall.
The official name of the elephant ears plant is Colocasia. This particular variety was discovered in the wild by Indonesian botanist Gregory Hambali, and brought to the United States by Alan Galloway, just in case you know either one of them.
What makes Coffee Cup entertaining is the leaves. You may have guessed by the name that they are shaped in cup form. So when it rains, the leaves fill up with water. If per chance you are standing out in the rain just to watch this, you get to see what happens next.
When the leaf is full of water, it tilts and pours the water out. Yes, you have your own waterfalls, right in your yard. The leaf then springs back up to be filled with water again.
I should probably get one of these next year, place it beside the pond that the duck built, and let the water from the leaves fill it, instead of me doing all the work. The less jobs for me, the better. Just think of the money I’d save on my water bill. I’ve asked the duck to chip in a little on the water bill, but so far he hasn’t come up with any cash. He only has one bill that I know of.
Coffee Cup Colocasia has deep olive-colored leaves with mocha veins and black stems. It will reach a height of 3 to 6 feet. They enjoy full to part sun, and moist to wet soil. Planting it by your pond would be an excellent spot for it.
As Patty found out, the plant grows quite rapidly. She says all she does is water it. She and her husband, Bruce, who is the official grass cutter, have a beautiful home, overlooking a pond.
So what do you do with your Coffee Cup now that fall is on the way?
You can either bring it in the house and place it in a sunny window, or wait until the frost kills the leaves. I suppose at that time you could call it an Iced Coffee.
Cut back the stems, and dig the tubers out of the soil. Wash off the soil, and allow the tubers to dry. There are several ways to overwinter them, but all I do is place them in a Walmart bag, which my wife keeps me supplied with. Then place them in your coldest closet. I place them by an outside wall, which seems to work.
Bring them out in the spring and pot them up. You will have more Coffee Cups than you started with last year. Maybe you can open a bistro or something.
Since my wife knows Patty, she accompanied me to their home. My biggest fear came true. Patty asked her, “How did you get the nickname Fudd?” I’ve heard this story more than 7,342 times, so I took a little nap while she told it.
I have a few nicknames myself such as “Horse,” “Bubba,” and “Tall, Dark and Handsome.” Well, I gave myself the last one.
Make your space a green space.
