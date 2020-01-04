I started a family tradition many years ago of writing dumb stuff on the Christmas gifts I give to my family.
Sometimes I think they are hilarious, but other members of my family don't even smile.
This year, my daughter wanted a new hair dryer. She said it needed to cost more than $20. I went to Ulta, found a really nice one and wrapped it – well, actually, my wife wrapped it. While in the shower the day before Christmas, the idea of what to write on the card came to me. I even laughed out loud while showering.
I wrote, "To Leann, from Rob's Rubber Stamps, 397 Antelope Gap Road, Chugcreek, Wyoming. Please bring this card with you and receive a free rubber stamp. We have over seven different styles to choose from that you will truly enjoy. It will be worth the trip. Rob."
No one laughed but me.
While reading over all of the 2020 Plants of the Year, I couldn't help but notice a listing from High Country Gardens. Their 2020 Plant of the Year is none other than the Cheyenne Mock Orange. Since Cheyenne is in Wyoming, and I think I actually passed through Cheyenne going to see some girl in Reno, Nevada, I thought I would let you know the story behind the plant.
David Salman tells the story that back in 1928, on 2,140 acres of land near Cheyenne, the government built an agriculture station to test plants that would grow in the high plains of the West. It eventually closed in 1947 and was left unattended. By 1974, most of the plants had passed away, except three mock oranges. They propagated them and named them Cheyenne Mock Orange.
If you have trouble growing flowering shrubs, perhaps this is the plant for you. Even with complete neglect, it will live on in your garden, probably long after you are gone.
Cheyenne blooms in late spring with large four-petal white flowers, which have a sweet citrus smell. Rabbits and deer don't bother them, and they can take complete neglect.
You will need to plant Cheyenne in the back of the flower bed. It will get 6 to 9 feet tall, and 5 to 8 feet wide. It will grow in either full sun or part shade.
I noticed on their web page that High Country Gardens is selling this plant in a 5-inch pot for $11.19. That's not as good of a deal as a free rubber stamp, but it's a fair price, and you don't have to drive to Wyoming.
You might be wondering why I was driving through Cheyenne, just to see a girl. Back in the '60s, a group of singers called the Conestoga Singers came to our church for a concert. One of the singers was a taller girl named Annette. What impressed me about her was the way she snapped her fingers when she sang.
I found out that they were doing a concert on the Fourth of July at a church in Reno and talked my friend Larry Blews into driving out west to see them. What made Larry upset was, when we got there, we pulled up to the house where she was staying, and I wouldn't get out of the car to go see her. I was bashful.
His big line was, "I drove 2,000 miles across the country to see this girl, and you won't even get out of the car and go to the door to see her."
After seeing her after church drive off in a Corvette with another guy, we turned around and drove home, but we did make a short trip to California.
You should have much better luck with the Cheyenne Mock Orange than I did with my trip to Reno. On the up side, I ended up marrying a wonderful girl and settled down. This year we will be celebrating 46 years of wedded bliss, and that's without her ever learning to snap her fingers.
Make your space a green space.
