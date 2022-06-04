Most of our gas money lately has been spent trying to find the Bees Knees yellow petunias that I wanted for a planter.
The only place that had them was Maple Grove Greenhouse, but I was too late. They sold out of them by Mother’s Day. I’ll try to remember that next year.
My last hope was an Amish greenhouse located on Fayette Neshannock Falls Road. Since I was a tad under the weather, I sent my wife in to see if they had any, but they didn’t. While sitting in the car, I noticed some beautiful yellow calibrachoa (million bells) sitting on the bench. I told her to buy three of them, with my money of course.
The variety was from the grower Dummen Orange and named Bloomtastic Yellow. I have to say I don’t write much about plants from Dummen Orange, which is located in the Netherlands, but I loved those calibrachoa.
My plan was to fill an 18-inch container with a Coffee Cup Colocasia (elephant ear) in the center, surrounded by three Bloomtastic Yellow calibrachoa. I then set this container right next to my chair on the patio, where I can really enjoy them close up.
As an added benefit, calibrachoa attract butterflies and hummingbirds but, so far, mine haven’t attracted any. I shower and use deodorant daily, so I don’t think it’s me that is keeping them away.
Calibrachoa has become a very popular container plant, because they are smaller, and can be kept under control better than the petunias. In addition to that, they recover faster after a downpour.
Calibrachoa enjoy full sun to part shade. They don’t like being planted in the ground, because the watering cannot be controlled. Too much water will cause root rot, so let them almost dry out between waterings.
Another problem is that they start to turn yellow if they are not getting enough iron. I mentioned this before that the only fertilizer that I would use on them is Proven Winners Water Soluble fertilizer. It will keep the iron levels in check, and you should have green leaves throughout the season. Proven Winners fertilizer is only sold at independent greenhouses and garden centers. The last time I wrote about it, Maple Grove sold out about a day after my article. I have also seen the fertilizer available at some Amish greenhouses, like Pine Hills in Fayette. It’s probably around $15, but will last for a couple of seasons. Use it every two weeks.
Every once in a while, I travel to Great Clips to get a haircut, which makes me look more presentable. They always ask me what I would like done and I tell them, “What you take off the sides, add it to my bald spot on the top.’’ They never listen to me.
Calibrachoa also need a haircut to keep them looking bushy. Trimming them will even cause the top of the plant to fill in nicely, unlike my bald spot. This should be done in mid- to late-July, so don’t run out and start trimming today.
I’m a big fan of the colors yellow and orange. If these are not your favorites, Bloomtastic also has other varieties like Confetti, Rose Quartz and Tiki Pink.
I think I am done with my plantings for this year. I like to winter over my elephant ears and plant them the following May. They are just now starting to pop up, which means my patio won’t look full until July. If you aren’t cheap like me, buying them at the garden center would give you instant beauty, sort of how I look when I leave Great Clips.
Make your space a green space.
