A question that I get asked at least once every 12 years is, “Why doesn’t my Christmas cactus bloom?”
Another comment I get is, “My Christmas cactus is blooming in February.” To which I answer, “I’m happy for you.”
I hope I can answer all of your holiday cactus questions in this very informative article. If you don’t grow Christmas cacti, read it anyhow, in case someone asks you these questions while you’re eating out.
There are actually three types of holiday cacti. An easy way to tell which one you have is when it blooms. If it blooms at Thanksgiving, it is a Thanksgiving cactus. Yes, I studied this before I wrote it.
Thanksgiving cacti, otherwise known to plant geeks as Schlumbergera truncata, have flattened stems. Located on these stems are two to four saw-tooth projections or as we might call them, jaggers.
The Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera buckleyi, will bloom for you around Christmas time. You guys didn’t know I was this smart, did you?
The Christmas cactus does not have those jagged edges. The leaves are more rounded than the Thanksgiving varieties.
Another way to tell the difference is by checking out its anthers, the male part of the flower. If the anthers are yellow, you have a Thanksgiving cactus. If they are purplish brown, Merry Christmas.
It is harder to pinpoint when an Easter cactus, Hatiora gaertneri, will bloom because who knows when Easter is going to be. They usually have pink or red flowers, will form buds in March and may bloom sporadically throughout the year. They have small bristles at the ends of their stems, and the flowers are more star-shaped than the other cacti flowers.
One might think, since they are cacti, that they would grow naturally in a desert somewhere. This is not the case. They actually come from the tropical rainforest in Brazil. They grow in trees and are considered to be epiphytes, which means they grow on trees but are not parasitic. It sort of like when your brother-in-law moves in, but he pays rent, does his own laundry and eats out all the time.
What triggers these cacti to bloom is light and temperature. When the days start getting shorter, that signals the plant to set its buds. Twelve to 14 hours of total darkness at night with a day temperature of 70 degrees and a night temperature between 55 and 65 degrees will do the trick.
If you leave your Christmas cactus in your hot living room, near a lamp that is on every night, it is not going to bloom.
Another problem might be that your buds fall off. Don’t you hate that? I have the same problem with my pants when I’m on a ladder.
The main culprit that causes this is that you disturbed the plant by placing it in a draft or near a heater or vent. Leave it be.
Easter cactus blooms about 12 weeks after short days and cooler temperatures commence.
Feed them in June, July and August with a 0-15-10 fertilizer, if you can find it. You can also take cuttings at that time by removing three to four segments of the stems and placing them in a sandy or well-drained plant mix. Check for roots in a couple of weeks, transplant using a cactus soil and place in a bright window.
If you notice your plant is getting a corky appearance at the base of the plant, just live with it. It is a sign of age.
I never knew that my sign of aging would mean that I would have to put an extra leaf in the kitchen table to make more room to line up all of my medications. What’s goofy is that I’m not even sick. It’s lucky that we don’t have to use that area for food. That’s probably why we are at Chuck Tanner’s so often.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.