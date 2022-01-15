As a young boy growing up on the West Side, I was introduced to a lot of slang words.
When I entered George Washington Junior High School, and became friends with the boys from Mahoningtown, I increased my knowledge of words that cannot be mentioned in this article.
Back then, if you wanted to describe something outstanding, words like “doozy,” “beaut” and, my favorite, “rip snorter” were commonly used.
Never once in my entire lifetime did I ever hear the words “bees knees” used to describe something remarkable. In fact, until I did some research for this article, I didn’t know that the phrase even existed. The boys from Mahoningtown certainly never used it.
When the Bees Knees petunia won the 2022 All American Selections gold medal, the first gold medal that a petunia has won since 1950, I thought I better investigate how it got its name.
If you, like myself, enjoy the color yellow, this is a must-have petunia. It has the most intense yellow color that you can buy. Other yellow varieties usually have a pale faded color, but this one is a true vivid yellow.
In addition to the bright color, it is very easy to grow. It is vegetative, which means it grows from cuttings and does not produce a seed. That means all the energy that a plant usually uses to produce seed is not used. This gives the plant extra energy to keep producing flowers. If there are no seeds being produced, there is no need to deadhead, giving you extra time to go to Disney World or Meadville.
Bees Knees grows to a height of 10 inches and will trail about 20 inches. This is not a Vista Bubblegum petunia that will wrap around your house, but one that can be placed in a container to give it color. It can also be grown in a hanging basket or planted in the ground. It will keep blooming until early fall, unless you are like a lot of folks that think the season is over the day after Labor Day. I still had plants blooming when the Halloweeners came.
If all of that doesn’t entice you, Bees Knees bounces back from a downpour fairly quickly. Fertilize it about every two weeks, keep it watered, and trim it on the Fourth of July, and the Halloween kids will be impressed. Maybe put a witch’s broom or pumpkin next to it, for a little seasonal decor.
It is now time for your history lesson on the term bees knees. You ask, “Do bees even have knees?”
Yes they do, but not like ours. Ours need replaced when you get old, but bees keep the same ones forever, which is bad news for the orthopedic doctors. They actually have six leg sections connected by joints. This helps to hold all of that honey.
Bees knees became a popular slang back in the Prohibition Era. There was this Austrian-born bartender, Frank Meier, who worked at the Hotel Ritz in Paris during the 1920s. He came up with a cocktail containing gin, lemon juice and honey and called it bees knees. If you are having a party, this only contains three ingredients, and your guests will think your are a real cocktail mixologist. If I’m at the party, a glass of milk would suffice.
My eighth-grade English teacher Miss Kyle, never taught us slang words. I had to learn them all on my own. “Hot stuff,” “cat’s meow” and “top notch” were on my vocabulary list. I can now add bees knees to my list, although I doubt that I will ever use it. I mean, who walks up to a female and says, “You’re the bees knees”? I’d probably get slapped.
Make your space a green space.
