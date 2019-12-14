Since it’s the Christmas season, its time for my annual obligatory article on poinsettias. Because I am big (both literally and physically) on plant families, it is with great honor that I inform you that poinsettias are in the Euphorbia family.
The full botanical name is Euphorbia pulcherrima, pulcherrima meaning “the most beautiful.”
I’m sure the thought just crossed your mind, where did the word euphorbia originate from?
We need to go back in history a bit, to around the 1st century. You all remember King Juba ll of Mauritania? I can’t say that I do. I probably missed that answer on my history test. The one big thing about King Juba ll that you may all want to know is, he married the only daughter of Mark Antony and Queen Cleopatra of Egypt.
Now the story gets more interesting. King Juba ll doctor was none other than the popular physician of his day, Doc Euphorbus. Euphorbus was into plants, and discovered a succulent plant that was a powerful laxative. I assume that King Juba ll had a constipation problem, and Doc Euphorbus said, “try this.” It must have worked beautifully, because King Juba ll named the plant after his doctor. I bet Doc Euphorbus felt proud having a plant named after him, that gives you the runs.
What makes this plant family unusual is the flower structure. It is cup shaped. The red bracts you see are modified leaves, and not the flower. They are used to attract pollinators. The true flower is in the middle of those modified leaves and called a cyanthia. You can tell how fresh a poinsettia is, if the yellow cyanthia is still there.
The father of taxonomy, Carl Linnaeus, decided to call all plants with this flower structure, Euphorbias. There are over 7,500 different varieties, a lot of them in the cactus family. Most of them have a milky sap that flows when damage is done to the leaf or stem.
In 1828 Joel Poinsett discovered a Euphorbia plant growing in Mexico with a red flower, and brought it home. It was used to decorate Andrew Jackson’s Christmas Display. That’s probably how it got its name poinsettia.
There are now hundreds of varieties that are now available. While visiting Andy Mast’s Greenhouse, I think he has most of them growing in his greenhouse.
While there, my wife decided to get a poinsettia. The one she picked, I felt was too tall for where she was going to place it, so I had to go back into action, and picked the perfect poinsettia.
Now I have placed foil on over a hundred thousand poinsettias in my lustrous career. I was not prepared for the method Andy’s wife Lizzie used to cover the pot with foil. She folded the foil into 4 sections, and then unfolded it. In the center of the creases, she placed the pot, and carefully lifted each section of the foil over the pot.
I think it took her about 3 hours per pot. I told Andy, if he got a big order, the pots may not be foiled by Easter.
One other thing I noticed at Andy’s that I haven’t seen before was all of his cut Christmas Trees for sale, were sitting in a tray of water, to keep them from drying out. What a great idea!
Poinsettias make a nice decoration in the home, or given as a gift at Christmas time. Just think, if you go to your in-laws for dinner, and take them a poinsettia, you can now explain to them, while sitting around the dinner table, the history of the euphorbia plant. Be sure to mention that it got its name because King Juba ll was constipated. The family will be really impressed.
Make your space a green space.
