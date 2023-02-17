The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will present “Planning Your Garden” at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the New Castle Public Library.
Gardening is a great, affordable option to supplement your food budget. Come learn and plan out a garden. Learn how to take soil samples. Figure out which plants like to be near each other. Learn how to troubleshoot possible problems to yield a good harvest.
The presenter is Joy Wilson of Penn State Extension. She is a former biology teacher, and a shepherd on her family’s fifth-generation farm.
The event is free and open to the public.
